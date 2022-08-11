After the operation, 5 stations in the DF are notified for harming the consumer

On the first day of Operation Real Petroleum, this Wednesday (10/8), five gas stations in the Federal District were notified for selling fuel below the margin of error limit stipulated by the National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Inmetro) . For this reason, three bombs ended up interdicted. The Ministry of Justice and Public Security, which coordinates the action, did not provide the addresses of the establishments.

So far, the operation has covered 31 stations, inspecting 180 pumps and 223 nozzles. There were also 30 assessments and 722 quality tests. In addition, 208 workers were tested to see if employers were violating employee rights.

The operation will continue until Friday (12/8) and should inspect another 60 stations, verifying from the quality of fuels and transparency in the disclosure of prices to the consumer to issues of environmental licensing and crimes against the economic order.

All information collected will be forwarded to the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and the Federal Police (PF) for the investigation of possible crimes against the economic order. The action is coordinated by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP). Around 90 gas stations in the Federal District and surrounding areas are targets of the second edition of Operação Petróleo Real. Police officers and representatives of control bodies will verify the quality of fuels, the validity of the products, the measurement of supply pumps and the transparency in the disclosure of prices to the consumer. There will be 30 stations inspected per day until Friday. According to the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the average price of regular gasoline in the Federal District in the week of July 10 to 16 was R$ 5.90. Compliance with labor, environmental, tax and safety standards will also be observed, in addition to investigating possible administrative and criminal infractions, such as, for example, the formation of a cartel.

The Federal Police and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) will have access to all information collected to investigate possible crimes. Coordinated by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, Operação Petróleo Real will also be expanded to other units of the Federation at a later date.