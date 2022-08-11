Agaxtur is sold to Grupo Águia Branca

Disclosure Renan Chieppe, from the Águia Branca Group, and Aldo Leone Filho, from Agaxtur

The traditional operator Agaxtur, belonging to the Leone family, sold 70% of its share capital to Grupo Águia Branca, owner of Viação Águia Branca, a road tourism company. With revenues of R$ 10 billion in 2021, a workforce of 17 thousand employees and operations throughout Brazil in the fields of logistics, sale of cars and trucks and also road transport of passengers, the Águia Branca Group, based in Espírito Santo, it also has the operator Squad Viagens, where Claiton Armelin, ex-CVC, is located.

Based in São Paulo and founded in 1953, Agaxtur, from the 1970s onwards, consolidated its position as an operator as one of the most commercialized cruise ships in Brazil. The negotiation was signed on August 11, 2022, but its conclusion will only occur upon compliance with certain conditions, usual for this type of operation, including the approval of CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense).

“Grupo Águia Branca’s financial experience and entrepreneurial skills will serve the business well. We see a bright future for Agaxtur, as the union of distinct and complementary forces ensures several business opportunities”, says Aldo Leone, who will continue as the company’s CEO.

The acquisition of 70% of the capital of Agaxtur is part of the growth plans of Grupo Águia Branca, according to its president, Renan Chieppe: “We have a goal of 100% growth in the period of five years, and we are very satisfied with the deal. Agaxtur is a company with an excellent position in the market and with a lot of potential for expansion in the Southeast and in other regions of Brazil”.

The PANROTAS Portal has already asked for more information about the business and the structure of the after-sales company and is awaiting a return from Agaxtur to inform travel agents and the trade.

For now, the two companies involved in the negotiation inform that they cannot provide more complete information due to the pending approval of the transaction by CADE. Renan Chieppe and Aldo Leone FIlho, the leaders of the two companies, should only comment on the negotiation and on the new directions after this definition.