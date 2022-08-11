Alcymar Monteiro scolds musicians during the show and professionals resign; watch video – It’s Hit

The singer’s video Alcymar Monteiro giving a “scolding” to the members of the band itself went viral on social networks last Tuesday (9) and the case led three musicians hired by the artist to ask resignation this Wednesday (10).

“I’m the one who has to show up”, said the singer during a show in the city of Santa Terezinha, in the Sertão de Pernambuco, last Saturday (6). The moment had a negative impact on social media.

“I’m the one who has to show up here, I’m the one who has to show up. 36 years of struggle. I give these scoldingbecause otherwise the thing becomes a mess”, declared Alcymar, while addressing the musicians and the public present at the place.

One of the musicians Sandro Tromombaand two others from Forroteria band they resigned. The group of instrumentalists accompanies Alcymar Monteiro in presentations.

“We left with conscience clean, with our heads held high, strong as ever, to follow our paths, in search of our dreams”, wrote Trombomba in a publication on social networks.

Apology from Alcymar Monteiro

In response on Tuesday night (9), the singer from Ceará apologized to the offended fans and musicians. Look:

“Our band It’s a wonderful band and there’s a musician who’s part of it, who’s been playing with me for over 30 years. I apologize for what happened, it’s not part of my self.”