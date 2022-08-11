Alex and Lucas Pires return to training with the Santos squad, and Luan stands out in activity

This Wednesday, the Santos squad carried out another training session with an eye on the duel against América-MG. After taking a break on Tuesday, the holders returned to CT Rei Pelé for a regenerative work.

On the field, Lisca had only the players who were reserves in the 2-1 victory over Coritiba, last Monday, and the unrelated ones, in addition to Luan and Nathan, newly hired athletes.

The main news was the return of Alex Nascimento and Lucas Pires. The defender is recovering from a sprained ankle and the side from a knee injury. In this way, both can appear as news for the game against América-MG, next Sunday, away from home. Also returning is Camacho, who was suspended in the last round of the Brasileirão.

The only absence from training was midfielder Ed Carlos. Menino da Vila felt muscular discomfort and remained only inside the CT. Besides him, Léo Baptistão didn’t train either. The striker is sold to Almería, from Spain.

How was the training

After performing a warm-up, the players underwent a series of passing and shooting exercises. In the sequence, Lisca promoted a tactical work, dividing the group in two teams of 11 in reduced field.

In a red vest were John; Nathan, Jair, Luiz Felipe and Lucas Pires; Camacho, Sandry and Luan; Angelo, Jhojan Julio and Bryan Angulo. Without a vest, there were Diogenes, Auro, Yalle, Alex and Kevyson; Balieiro, Bruno Oliveira and Tailson; Patati, Allanzinho and Rwan.

Luan trains well

Presented this Wednesday, Luan was one of the main highlights of this afternoon’s training. Santos’ new number 20 stood out in shooting training and also did well in the team, distributing good passes.

Leave your comment