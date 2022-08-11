Alexandre de Moraes is chosen as rapporteur for Bolsonaro’s candidacy in the TSE

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who assumes the presidency of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) next week, was chosen as rapporteur for the candidacy process of President Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking his re-election.

At the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Moraes’ office houses inquiries that bother and affect Bolsonaro and his allies. Now the minister who is the target of attacks from the Bolsonarista base will check data from the representative’s candidacy record, such as documents, information on assets declared by the Chief Executive (R$ 2,317,554.73) and his government plan.

The minister responsible for the candidacy process analyzes not only the candidate’s registration request, but also any challenges that can be made to the ticket, in addition to appeals. Any candidate, party, federation, coalition or even the Public Ministry can challenge the request. Moraes is also the rapporteur for the candidacy process of Pablo Marçal.

In all, there are nine applications for registration of candidacy for the Palácio do Planalto on Divulgacand, the TSE platform that details the data from the 2022 election. . The deadline for registering applications ends on August 15th. The TSE analyzes applications from presidential candidates and possible appeals until September 12.

In the case of Bolsonaro’s main opponent, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the candidacy is analyzed by Minister Carlos Horbach. The same will also analyze the process of Ciro Gomes.

Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) will have her candidacy analyzed by Minister Ricardo Lewandowski. The same minister will analyze the cases of Sofia Manzano and Vera Lúcia.

The file by political scientist Luiz Felipe D A’vila (Novo) was distributed to Sérgio Banhos. The candidacy of Léo Péricles (Popular Unity) will be analyzed by Campbell Marques.