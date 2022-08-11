Alfredo and Olivia meet in an unusual way in Paquetá

Alfredo (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) goes for a walk in Paquetá after separation and meets Olivia (Paula Braun) in the next chapters of “Cara e Coragem”

After Pat (Paolla Oliveira) asks for separation, Alfredo (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) tries to move on in “Cara e Coragem” and decides to spend a season in Paquetá. It is there that he will meet Olivia (Paula Braun) in an unusual way in the sequence scheduled to air tomorrow, Thursday (11).

The owner of the dance company accompanies Enzo (Pablo Sanábio) on a tour of the island and accidentally enters Alfredo’s field of vision, who is drawing the landscape of the place positioned at one of the tables in Milton’s (Anselmo Vasconcelos) bakery.

the illustrator marvels at the beauty of Lou’s mother (Victoria Bohn), and shifts the focus of the landscape to Olivia. Without her realizing it, Alfredo starts to draw her until she realizes that she is serving as a model for the illustrator. The two exchange glances and Alfredo asks her to remain there in the same position.

Affinity between Alfredo and Olivia (and more)

She then smiles shyly and goes back to looking at the landscape again. As he leaves the bakery, Enzo observes the flirtation from afar. and prefers to leave the two of them talking alone. The affinity between Alfredo and Olivia is immediate and they get closer and closer.

In Courage, an unexpected visit from Leonardo (Ícaro Silva) and Regina (Mel Lisboa) at the stuntman’s shed causes a surprising reunion: Kaká Bezerra (Kaysar Dadour) does not hide his surprise when he comes face to face with Regina, his first girlfriend. The two recall, during the conversation, their youth in Guaratiba and Leonardo is jealous of the bride’s intimacy with the stuntman.