Aliansce Sonae has a 60.2% drop in 2nd quarter profit; malls’ cash generation increases 24.7%

The net profit of shopping center manager Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) dropped 60.2% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year, to R$23.564 million. The result came in below the consensus projected Refinitivwhich predicted a profit of R$ 45.54 million in the period.

The final line of the balance sheet was impacted by the depreciation of the malls. But Aliansce’s adjusted cash flow from operations (FFO) grew 24.7% compared to the second quarter of 2021, to R$107.75 million. Compared to the same period in 2019, the increase was 3%.

FFO, in turn, was impacted by the depreciation of brMalls shares (BRML3). Aliansce Sonae acquired R$ 624 million in shares from the management company (with which it is undergoing a merger process) during the first quarter of this year. Without these actions, the indicator would have grown 16% compared to 2019.

Aliansce Sonae’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 19.6% year-on-year to R$176.278 million. The company’s net revenue totaled R$ 245.05 million, an increase of 18%.

Reduction of discounts accelerates rental prices

The administrator’s same-store rents accelerated, growing 37.9% in the second quarter. “The performance is linked to the consistent recovery of activities in the company’s malls and the consequent reduction in discounts”, says the text accompanying the results of Aliansce Sonae. According to the company, the level of discounts reached the lowest level on rentals since the fourth quarter of 2019, before the pandemic.

Sales at Aliansce Sonae malls reached R$ 2.9 billion between April and June this year, a growth of 46% compared to the same period last year. In comparison with the second quarter of 2019, the increase was 29%.

The company’s malls that sold the most in the period were Leblon, in Rio de Janeiro, Shopping Belém, in Pará, Shopping Maceió, in Alagoas, and Boulevard Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais. “The three malls with the best performance in the quarter are from different regions of the country, demonstrating once again the strength of the company’s diversified portfolio”, says the text accompanying the results.

Occupancy rate advances

According to Aliansce Sonae, commercial demand in the areas of the malls managed by the company led to the signing of 173 new contracts in the second quarter of 2022, with emphasis on the food court (a segment where discounts have not yet been fully normalized) and clothing. The occupancy rate was 96.7%, compared to 95.4% in the same period last year.

Occupancy costs fell from 11.6% of sales to 10.5% between the periods. Bad debt, in turn, dropped from 7.8% to 4.5% in one year and turned negative in June.

