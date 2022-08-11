Ambipar (AMBP3) sees profit plummet 93.1% in the second quarter, to R$2.8 million

Ambipar’s net income (AMBP3) was R$ 2.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), 93.1% lower than that reported in the same stage of 2021, the company said on Thursday (11). ).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$219.6 million in 2Q22, an increase of 125.9% compared to 2Q21.

The Ebitda margin reached 25.7% between April and June, down 1.6 pp compared to the margin recorded in 2Q21.

Net revenue totaled R$ 853.4 million in the second quarter of this year, a growth of 139.6% compared to the same period in 2021.

“The company is going through a period of strong growth, both based on the organic nature of its operations and also due to the various acquisitions made in recent years, following the model established in its strategic planning, capturing opportunities and synergies, building a portfolio comprehensive and complete range of solutions for its customers, including new regions of geographic operation and, in this way, it consolidates itself, expanding its addressable market”, says the company in a document published this Thursday.

The net financial result was negative by R$111.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 1,163% over the financial losses of the same period in 2021.

Gross profit reached R$255.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 133.1% compared to the same period in 2021.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled R$36 million in 2Q22, an increase of 188% compared to the same period in 2021.

Ambipar invested R$ 161.3 million in the second quarter of this year. Added to the R$ 210.0 million invested in the first quarter, the total investments accumulated in the first six months of 2022 is R$ 371.3 million. The funds used in the investment program come from funding made in the financial and capital markets, in addition to own financing, based on the Company’s solid cash generation.

On June 30, 2022, the company’s net debt was BRL 2,500 billion, an increase of 160.1% compared to the same period in 2021.

The financial leverage indicator, measured by net debt/adjusted EBITDA, was 2.8 times in June/22, an increase of 0.3 times compared to the same period in 2021.

