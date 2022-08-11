American tourist is raped in public restroom in central Paris

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

Young man was taking a walk along the River Seine when the violence happened; 23-year-old man was indicted and arrested

A 23-year-old man was identified and arrested; he is in preventive detention

A 27-year-old American tourist was raped last Saturday, 6, inside a public bathroom in downtown Parisat France, while taking a night walk along the River Seine with his partner. A 23-year-old man has been identified and is in pretrial detention. According to local media, the case happened around 1 am, when the woman needed to use the bathroom near the Louis-Philippe bridge, a well-maintained place that is close to the bars. According to the information, the young woman’s partner was waiting for her companion on the street and intrigued by the delay decided to look for her, it was then that he witnessed the aggression and screamed for help. Security guards working at the scene and police acted quickly and ran to help. The perpetrator was arrested, but denied having committed such an act and claimed that the sexual act took place with the woman’s consent. The young woman was taken to the hospital and testified. After the incident, the couple returned to the United States.

