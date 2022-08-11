Amid the scandal, Wanessa Camargo is announced on BBB23

The singer would be the first bet of the director of the reality, according to the portal

Although it’s still a long way off from the premiere, Boninho is already pulling strings to select BBB23 participants, which will air in January of next year. according to TV Observatory, Globo’s reality show would be hovering around none other than Wanessa Camargo, daughter of Zezé.

According to the portal mentioned above, the singer had already been invited to previous editions, and it seems, despite having received refusals, the program will not give up so easily.

Thus, Wanessa Camargo was announced as the first “Camarote” listed at BBB23. It is worth mentioning that many speculated that the next edition would only be with celebrities, but the reality is that Boninho will keep it as in the previous ones, mixing anonymous and celebrities.

It is not yet known whether the heir to Zeze will accept the invitation, but the fact is that, if she accepts, she will certainly be talked about and attract thousands of spectators, after all, she was involved in several controversies in recent times.

First, the alleged participantand the reality TV show on Globo ended her years-long marriage with Marcus Buaiz, ​​father of your kids. As if that wasn’t enough, the singer came back with Given Dolabella, with whom he lived a troubled relationship in the middle of the 2000’s.

Despite not having spoken about it publicly, Wanessa has already been spotted with her ex several times. They even went on a spiritual retreat and a video showed them well connected practicing a mantra. After having gone through turbulent moments, she finally shows that she is in a great phase.

A gossip profile published the information about the possible age of Vanessa to BBB23, and many netizens reacted that they also wanted the presence of Dolabella datajust to watch the house on fire.