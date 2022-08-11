Analysis: fans “compensate” for expelled, Palmeiras fights non-stop and takes epic spot in Libertadores | palm trees

The penalties of Palmeiras 0 (6) x (5) 0 Atlético-MG, for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores

After having already shown great power of reaction at Mineirão when they looked for 2-2 after losing 2-0, Abel Ferreira’s team got the spot on penalties this Wednesday, after the 0-0 tie in normal time in Allianz Parque, even having two fewer players.

Palmeiras players celebrate their qualification to the semi-finals of the Libertadores – Photo: Marcos Ribolli

The more than 40,000 fans who attended the arena will certainly place the game as one of the most epic moments they have lived in a stadium. Since the opening of Allianz, it has been one of the most special chapters.

Starting with the crowd that supported, as it said in the verses of the song. In times of elitism of the public in arenas, the people from Palmeiras who went to the decision played with the team during the whole time. And with every moment of adversity they increased the volume.

Palmeiras fans in a game against Atlético-MG — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

This strength started to become even more necessary in the 28th minute of the game, when Danilo was rightly sent off. Until then, the confrontation was even and with few chances for both sides, but from the moment that Palmeiras started to have one less, the whole strategy changed.

Abel Ferreira immediately called his players for a conversation and repositioned the team: 4-4-1 when attacking, with a line in the middle formed by Rony, Raphael Veiga, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa, and Dudu as a striker. When defending, shirt 10 closed a line of five behind.

Even at a numerical disadvantage, Verdão scored much better than at the beginning of the game at Mineirão and had few moments of athletic struggle. And when there was a dangerous move by the Rooster, the almost 40 thousand Palmeiras sang a lot to help the team.

Best moments: Palmeiras 0 (6) x (5) 0 Atlético-MG, for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores

Abel’s team, too, honored the phrase “fight nonstop.” After the first expulsion, the team basically started to defend and try to fit a counterattack in Rony’s speed, which little happened.

The situation became even more dramatic in the 36th minute of the second half, when Scarpa was sent off. With two less, the crowd once again showed that they were willing to play with the team and made Allianz Parque swing.

If there was any moment of greater tension, it was in stoppage time, when Galo had two chances, including one on the beam, with Hulk. But Verdão resisted and managed to take the game to penalties. Vargas was still sent off by the opposing side in stoppage time.

Ball dispute during Palmeiras vs Atlético-MG — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

Despite immediately remembering the mark of five consecutive eliminations in penalty disputes, the palmeirense maintained the support environment until the charges.

And the six Palmeiras scouts got it right. It remained for Weverton to make a save to put Verdão in the lead. It came as soon as Atlético-MG opened the alternates, on the beat of Rubens. Murilo, then, made the crowd and cast explode in celebration with the classification goal.

Weverton, from Palmeiras, defends Rubens, from Atlético-MG – Photo: Marcos Ribolli

With the context of dealing with expelled players from the first half, the concentration of Palmeiras to suffer few scares is remarkable. The team didn’t get disorganized and ended up with a similar number of shots (11 x 13), even though they ended up with only 37% of ball possession.

But the numbers, in this case, have little influence. What will take away from this game is the synergy between fans and players that helped put the current two-time champion of Libertadores in a new semifinal. A classification that will certainly stay in the memory of the palmeirense for a long time.

“One of the most exciting games I’ve ever seen!”, celebrates Bocca | The Voice of the Crowd

