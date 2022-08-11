Anchor laughs after intern complains about salary

An unusual moment, caused by a sincere outburst, took over Globo’s SP1 newscast this Wednesday (8/10). It all happened when student Yasmin stated that she would not have a high salary and that her family was happier with the new job than she was.

The report commented on the new internship vacancies that companies in São Paulo made available and Yasmin told, in a very discouraged way, about her experience in the new job.

Watch:

Yasmin’s “animation” and sincerity with the new stage #SP1 pic.twitter.com/nfECuCe8TS — urban farmer (@fazendeirurbano) August 10, 2022

“The Yasmin who is working here, she started the internship on the first day. The boss who is back here allowed us to talk to her. Yasmin was telling me that the salary she will earn will help with the household budget,” said the reporter.

“Yes yes. It’s not much, because our salary is not very high, but it helps a lot in a situation like ours”, replied Yasmin. When asked if her family was happy with the job, she says: “Yes, yes, happier than I am actually.”

Anchor of the program, Alan Severiano even tried to continue the news and started reading a service note about the work on ships, but he couldn’t contain a fit of laughter. “Oh Yasmin, come on, focus,” he joked.