Anitta becomes Nubank’s new global ambassador

Singer and businesswoman Anitta has just changed her job at Nubank, one of the largest digital banks in Latin America. The artist spent 1 year in the role of advisor and now becomes the “global brand ambassador”.

Currently, Anitta has a solid career abroad, this may be one of the reasons that led her to be hired to represent fintech around the world.

When she was still in the company’s advisory sector, the singer contributed to the definition of the ESG (acronym in English that refers to environmental, social and corporate governance aspects of a company) strategy, with the launch of Instituto Nu, among others. services.

according to NubankAnitta’s new role will allow her to assist in the digital bank’s marketing strategy for the national and international expansion of the brand.

According to the company’s CEO and founder, David Velez, “Anitta is an extraordinary businesswoman and we are very grateful for her contributions to this day”, he says, highlighting the singer’s performance at the institution.

“Since joining Nubank, he has played an important role in bringing much of that expertise and knowledge to our company. We look forward to continuing to work with her on her new mission as a marketing ambassador.”

The artist expressed her happiness through a note, in which she reaffirms her belief in the digital bank and in everything that they will still develop as partners.

“Receiving the invitation to be the global ambassador of Nu made me extremely happy and proud. I take on this new responsibility by working on developing the financial education of millions of people,” said the singer.

Nubank hires new professionals

Fintech also announced new job openings for professionals in various specialties in São Paulo/SP.

Check out the opportunities below:

AML/KYC Analyst;

Senior Regulatory Operations Analyst – Application Policies;

Fraud Assistant – exclusively for trans people and transvestites;

Junior Money Laundering Prevention Assistant;

Senior Data Scientist;

Product Designer;

Senior Product Designer;

Diversity – inclusion of the black community;

Diversity – inclusion of people with disabilities;

Machine Learning Engineer;

Mobile Security Engineer;

Software engineer;

Software Engineer – PCD;

Security Software Engineer;

AML/KYC Specialist;

Specialist in Cloud Security Engineer;

Model Risk Specialist – Data Science;

Specialist in Information Security;

Senior Budget Specialist;

Product Manager, Technician – Platform Teams;

Business Security Manager;

Technology Manager;

UX Manager;

Senior Manager of UX Designer;

Senior UX Researcher;

Person Manager of Architecture and Construction Projects – affirmative vacancy for the black community;

Fraud Supervisor Person – exclusively for trans and transvestites;

Senior Staff Product Designer.

Those interested in applying for one of the vacancies may apply at the official website of the Nubank and register for the desired position