Argentine newspaper praises Palmeiras in Libertadores: ‘They will go for the tri’

Palmeiras’ classification to the Libertadores semifinal, won on penalties after having two fewer players and drawing 0-0 with Atlético-MG, was highlighted in South America. The Argentine daily ‘Olé’ praised the “tremendous” achievement of Alviverde and stated that the current two-time champions of the tournament are going strong in the search for the tri.

The Argentine newspaper began by calling the 2-2 draw in the first leg in Belo Horizonte “extraordinary”. That’s because the team led by Abel Ferreira managed to equalize the score after Galo managed to open two goals of difference. Last night (10), at Allianz, Palmeiras managed to qualify even with two red cards.

Danilo’s first expulsion came in the 30th minute of the first half. At the end of the second stage, it was Gustavo Scarpa’s turn to go early to the locker room and miss the team in the penalty shootout. The newspaper emphasizes that the São Paulo club “resisted” even with nine on the field.

‘Olé’ chose Weverton as the best player of the match and said that the national team’s goalkeeper “has become a giant under the posts” to save Atletico’s last penalty, taken by Rubens.

The newspaper also commented on the strategy of the Portuguese coach, who “delivered the ball” to Cuca’s team, which was not able to take the zero off the marker. Despite the zero score, the publication emphasized that there was no lack of emotion in the decisive match for Libertadores.

With a place in the semifinals assured, Palmeiras continues to dream of raising their third consecutive Libertadores, as highlighted by ‘Olé’. The Argentine newspaper ends by recalling that this was a feat conquered for the last time in the 80s, by Independiente.

The Argentine club may even be Alviverde’s opponent in the next phase. After drawing 0-0 at Arena da Baixada, Estudiantes and Athletico decide today (11) who will face the current two-time champion in the semifinals.