The balance of the first leg between students and athletic for the quarter-finals of Libertadores, is reflected in the predictions of fans in La Plata for the return game.

On the one hand, the pincharratas fans. On the other, the red-blacks. Both reinforced by supporters of Boca Juniors and River Plate. The Hurricane will still have the support of Gimnasia y Esgrima fans.

La Plata fans, of course, are confident in the alvirrubro club, which has yet to lose any as home team in this Libertadores. However, they don’t want to guess the score. “Here we don’t talk about the score or the result before the match. It brings bad luck”, summarized the youngsters. hinchas Mark and Diana.

Matías Fortes, along with his son Vicente, was the only León fan who wanted to comment on the score: “2 to 0 for us. It will be a complicated match, but I am confident of victory”, he believes.

It was the same speech by another Estudiantes fan, Gabriel Campos, who was with his friend Ezequiel Pedernera, a River Plate fan, in front of the UNO Stadium. O millionaire said he trusts the home team to win: 1 to 0!

walking through calles of La Plata and talking to residents around the court, it was possible to see that even though La Plata is more than 50 km from the capital Buenos Aires, most fans are linked to Boca Juniors and River Plate. But the two most traditional clubs in Argentina are out of Libertadores: both fell in the round of 16.

Some say they sympathize with Estudiantes and want to see the team go further in the competition. Others, however, clearly don’t want the four-time champion to go as far again as the taxi driver Eduardo, with his Boca mask. “I want [Athletico] Paranaense win”, he said with conviction.

For those who are Gimnasia y Esgrima, then, the crowd is right for Rubro-Negro. The brothers Carlos and Marta Parralejo believe that the rival will be eliminated on penalties.

Athletico fans have been arriving little by little. But the vast majority stayed in Buenos Aires to get to know the Argentine capital and should come to the capital of the province only for the match, which takes place this Thursday (11), at 9:30 pm.

Estudiantes’ rival’s house is very close to the UNO Stadium

Speaking of the club Gimnasia, Estudiantes’ rival, their stadium is about 900 meters from the court that will host the game this Thursday (11), at 21:30, for Libertadores. The clubs of La Plata are located inside the Paseo El Bosque park.

Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata was Diego Armando Maradona’s last club as coach before his death in November 2020. Everywhere, there are references to the Argentine idol and outside the stadium there is a mural made especially for him. El Diez.