Arlindo Cruz’s wife is robbed by armed bandits in Benfica | Rio de Janeiro



Babi Cruz, wife of Arlindo Cruz, is robbed by armed bandits in Benfica, in the North Zone of Rio – Reproduction

Published 08/11/2022 11:53 | Updated 08/11/2022 13:10

Rio – Babi Cruz, wife of sambista Arlindo Cruz, was robbed by armed bandits in Benfica, in the North Zone of Rio, at dawn this Thursday (11). The crime was announced on the musician’s social media. According to the statement, the car Babi was in was closed by criminals on Rua Itapuã. The vehicle, cell phones and other valuables were taken.

“Dear friends, we communicate that Babi Cruz was the victim of a robbery last night in Benfica. The car she was in was locked up on Rua Itapuã. And the bandits, armed with pistols, surrendered the victims during the robbery. The thieves took Babi’s car, cell phones and other objects. The case was registered at the 21st DP (Bonsucesso)”, says the note.

“Fortunately, no one was hurt. Babi and the friends who were in the car are doing well. Babi is grateful for the affection of the fans, friends of the press, as well as everyone’s understanding after this moment”, he concludes.

In an interview with DAY, baby spoke about the robbery and the fright it took. “It was a fright and the feeling is of impotence, but thank God I’m fine. At the time, our car was going through a speed bump, so we had to slow down, but there was a car stopped on the street, he went and closed us off and two guys came out armed and robbed us. They took our campaign material, cell phones and a bag from the security guard who works with us,” he commented.

In the car were Babi, the security guard and another friend. Nobody got hurt. According to the Military Police, agents of the 22nd BPM (Maré) were called to a robbery in the locality and the team provided full support to the victim, taking her to the 21th DP (Bonsucesso) to register the occurrence. According to the Civil Police, steps are underway to identify and arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

Arlindo Cruz’s profile also asked for help, in Instagram Stories, to recover the vehicle that was stolen.