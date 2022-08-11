Armie Hammer Victims Release Shocking Audios of the Actor in Documentary About Abuse and Cannibalism Case

The actor was charged with cannibalism and sexual abuse in 2021

After being the center of several scandals involving cannibalism and sexual abuse, the actor Armie Hammer will be the focus of a new documentary by the Discovery+. Entitled House of Hammer (Hammer’s housein free translation), the show, which promises to investigate Armie’s past and the allegations against him, has new accusations from victims about the case (via Variety).

The allegations were presented during a trailer for the documentary, where two interviews with Hammer victims appear. In them are shown screen captures of messages and audios that would have been sent by the actor.

In one of them, Hammer says that “has a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion by trapping them in a public place at night, allowing their body to be used freely”.

Already in an audio, the actor would have stated that “my bet would involve showing up at your house, tying you up completely and incapacitating you so I could do whatever I want with every hole in your body until I got tired”.

In addition, one of the women who accuse Hammer also shows a message in which the actor says he is “100% cannibal” and a note, written by him, which states: “I will bite you all”.

You can check out the full trailer below:

Divided into three parts, the documentary will be released on the platform on the day September 2nd and was produced in conjunction with Casey Hammer, the actor’s aunt. In the trailer, she claims that “will reveal the dark and twisted secrets of the Hammer family”.

The first accusations against Armie Hammer emerged in 2021 when he was accused of sexual abuse, rape and cannibalism. The actor denies all the allegations made and nowadays has disappeared from the spotlight after the scandals came to light.