Army decides not to replace military excluded by Fachin from the TSE commission

posted on 08/10/2022 21:40 / updated on 08/10/2022 22:40



(credit: Reproduction/Social networks)

The process of monitoring the elections gained another chapter this Wednesday (10/8). After Edson Fachin, president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), excluded Colonel Ricardo Sant’Ana from the group of soldiers who inspect the source codes of the ballot boxes, the Brazilian Army (EB) said that it will not indicate a replacement for the vacancy of the soldier. .

Sant’Ana was excluded from the commission after posting false information about electronic voting machines on social media in order to “discredit the Brazilian electoral system,” Fachin said. In response, the army criticized the TSE and stated that the court’s decision was taken without requests for clarification. “Based on investigations by the press and unilaterally, without any request for clarification or consultation with the Ministry of Defense or the Brazilian Army, the TSE discredited the soldier. In this way, the Army will not appoint a substitute and will continue to technically support the MD in the works judged relevant”, he declared.

The Army also came out in defense of the excluded Colonel and said that the soldier was selected for the commission for “his unequivocal technical-scientific training and his professional performance”. “However, after becoming aware of the news published at the end of last week, the Army, as it usually does in these cases, sought to clarify the facts before taking any measures, eventually hasty or unfounded”, he assured.

In a note published on the EB website, the Force also guaranteed that the work of the group of military personnel who participate in the inspection of the electoral process is technical and free from interference from personal political positions. “The work of the Armed Forces team, particularly the representatives of the Brazilian Army, is eminently technical and carried out collectively by its members, in addition to being strictly institutional, as is supposed to be the work of all other teams participating in the process. ”, he stated.

Defense Ministry calls for more military to participate

Despite the Army having guaranteed that it will not appoint a replacement for Colonel Sant’Ana, the Ministry of Defense (MD), also this Wednesday (10), asked the TSE to participate in the group that oversees the codes- source of the electoral system.

Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, according to information from the Folha de S. Paulosent a letter to Fachin saying that these new soldiers will reinforce the Armed Forces team and act temporarily in monitoring the election.

These nine additional military personnel, according to the Defense request, would only inspect the phase of inspection of the ballot box source codes, which ends on Friday (8/12). Another request from the Ministry was precisely to postpone, by one week, the closing date of the analysis of these codes, moving the deadline to August 19.

The group that works in this inspection phase is composed of three soldiers from the Navy, three from the Air Force and three from the Army and, in accordance with the request of Paulo Sérgio, released by the Sheetthe other nine soldiers would join the group “given the need to have specific knowledge in C++ and Java programming languages”.

Check the Brazilian Army’s note in full

Regarding the news published regarding the “disqualification” of a Brazilian Army soldier, member of the Ministry of Defense (MD) technical team at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the Army Social Communication Center informs that:

1. The work of the Armed Forces team, particularly the representatives of the Brazilian Army, is eminently technical and carried out collectively by its members, in addition to being strictly institutional, as is supposed to be the work of all other teams participating in the process.

2. The participation of Army technicians in the MD team strictly follows the rules and legal prerogatives established and legitimized by TSE Resolution No. 23.673, of December 14, 2021, which provides for the inspection and audit procedures of the electronic system of voting. Thus, there is no interference of the personal positions of the members in the team’s tasks, and the work is carried out in a professional and impartial way.

3. Specifically in relation to the officer, it should be noted that he was selected because of his unequivocal technical-scientific qualification and his professional performance.

4. However, after becoming aware of the news, at the end of last week, the Army, as it usually does in these cases, sought to clarify the facts before taking any measures, possibly hasty or unfounded.

5. Based on a “press investigation” and unilaterally, without any request for clarification or consultation with the Ministry of Defense or the Brazilian Army, the TSE “discredited” the soldier. In this way, the Army will not appoint a replacement and will continue to technically support the MD in the work deemed relevant.

6. The Army is aware of its attributions and of the impartial technical competence, dedication and commitment of its professionals.

7. Finally, it should be noted that the Brazilian Army, a National and Permanent Institution, has always participated in Voting and Counting Guarantee actions, whether in terms of security or logistical support, particularly in the most distant corners of the country.

(With Agency Brazil)