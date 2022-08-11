Army defends colonel expelled by TSE and decides not to replace him in transparency commission

Ricardo Santana was discredited due to posts in which he criticized electronic voting machines; Court decision was poorly received by the Armed Forces

Abdias Pinheiro/SECOM/TSE – 05/30/2019

Military consider that minister Edson Fachin was ‘too hard’ with the Armed Forces



O Brazilian army decided not to replace Colonel Ricardo Santana in the transparency commission of the Brazilian electoral process. The high command considers that the president of the TSE, minister Edson Fachinwas too hard, “almost aggressive” with the Armed forces. The last decision was to defend Colonel Santana and demand the same procedure as the TSE for other members of the commission who publish news about the electoral process and criticism of candidates. “The rope has been stretched. Those who sow the wind, reap the storm,” said an active-duty general who took part in the meetings to decide on the official note. The Army will not leave the commission, but it will not replace the colonel dismissed by Minister Fachin.

“Specifically in relation to the officer, it is worth noting that he was selected because of his unequivocal technical-scientific qualification and his professional performance. However, after becoming aware of the news published, at the end of last week, the Army, as it usually does in these cases, sought to clarify the facts before taking any measures, possibly hasty or unfounded”, says an excerpt from the note, obtained exclusively by the report of Young pan. For the military, the TSE’s decision was based on a “press investigation” carried out “unilaterally, without any request for clarification or consultation with the Ministry of Defense or the Brazilian Army. That is why the decision was taken to vacate the position previously held by Santana. “Finally, it is worth noting that the Brazilian Army, a National and Permanent Institution, has always participated in Voting and Counting Guarantee actions, whether in terms of security or logistical support, particularly in the most distant corners of the country.”

Last Monday, the 8th, the TSE sent the Minister of Defense, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, a letter signed by Fachin and the vice-president of the Court, Alexandre de Moraes, calling for Santana’s dismissal from the commission. The ministers claim that the decision was taken due to “the dissemination of false information in order to discredit the Brazilian electoral system”. They also allege that the Army colonel lent himself to “militant” against electronic voting machines. “The position of evaluator of the conformity of systems and equipment should not be occupied by those who prima facie deny the Brazilian electoral system and circulate disinformation about it”, says the letter.