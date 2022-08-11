Around BRL 25 billion are available to those who contributed PIS/Pasep between 1971 and 1988

Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) has R$ 24.6 billion from PIS/Pasep waiting for people who have not yet withdrawn the benefit. The money belongs to people who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and 1988. According to the financial institution, more than 10.6 million workers have not yet made the rescue.

For years stopped at Caixa, the amount will be available until 2025. If the worker does not withdraw by the deadline, the money goes to the government’s public coffers.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, users with a bank account can withdraw automatically. For those who have the Citizen Card, the money can be withdrawn at self-service points, lottery and Caixa Aqui correspondents — for amounts of up to R$3,000.

Checking the balance can be done at Caixa branches, lottery shops, bank communication channels or through the FGTS application. The bank informed that it will carry out a new campaign to publicize the rights of those who contribute to PIS/Pasep.

Workers registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years and who have formally worked for at least 30 days in the base year considered for the calculation are entitled to the benefit, with an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages. It is also necessary that the data have been correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais).

Workers can also check if they have the right to withdraw at the site from the federal government or the Digital Work Card. The Alô Trabalhador central, telephone 158, is also available for