Arraial de BH: ‘Feijo Queimado’ gang to champion the special group – Gerais

With the victory, the Feijo Queimado gang pocketed the maximum prize of R$ 14 thousand (photo: Henrique Marques/Belotur)

After a fierce investigation, the Feijo Queimado gang was elected the grand champion of the Special Group of the 43rd Arraial de Belo Horizonte after reaching 100 points – the maximum possible score in the competition. The result was announced this Tuesday afternoon (8/9), in the bandstand of Amrico Renn Giannetti Municipal Park, the Municipal Park. The presentation that guaranteed the victory took place last Sunday (7/8), in Praça da Estação, downtown Minas Gerais.

With origins in the Urca neighborhood and 42 years of tradition, the gang pocketed the prize of R$ 14 thousand. With the show ‘So Joo Pede Feijo’, the winning group rescued the classic English fable ‘Joo e o P de Feijo’.

The festival’s runner-up was the Pipoca Doce gang, which also reached the maximum score. As announced by the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH), organizer of the festivity, the tie-breaking criterion was the time for the presentation of the gangs on the platform. Feijo Queimado danced longer and, thus, took the trophy. Pipoca Doce, from the Alpes neighborhood, received the prize of R$ 12 thousand, destined for second place in the dispute. The performance paid tribute to Aleijadinho, master of baroque from Minas Gerais.

Third place was won by the Nova Gerao gang, a team from the Jardim Vitria neighborhood. The group danced the plot ‘O Grande Encontro’ and won a prize of R$ 10 thousand. “Milho Verde, Balanc Mineiro, Chic Chic and Formigueiro Quente had the lowest scores and will be part of the Access Group in the next edition”, detailed the municipal executive.

Next weekend, dancers from up to 18 states will perform on the event’s platforms on August 13th and 14th. The Feijo Queimado gangs, champion in 2022, and Pipoca Doce, champion in 2019, will be Belo Horizonte’s representatives in the National Gang Contest, which will be held for the second time in the city.

Questions evaluated by the judges

1) Set: the general and integrated form of presentation as quadrilha junina, the alignment, spontaneity, creativity, excitement, vibrancy, agility and vigor of the participants;

2) Choreography: execution of traditional June steps, uniform occupation of space and rhythm of music and dance;

3) Characterization: the originality and creativity of the materials used in the making of the costumes are taken into account, valuing the harmony of colors and the whole;

4) Marker: resourcefulness during the presentation, rapport with the gang and the public, firmness and conviction in marking steps and creativity;

5) Engaged Couple: animation, sympathy, harmony and rapport between the couple, the gang and the public.