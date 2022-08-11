Arthur Picoli makes an outburst and the web points out a threat to Carla Diaz

Arthur Picoli was accused of threatening Carla Diaz. That’s because the former BBB made an outburst on Twitter and netizens considered that they would be threatening indirect to the actress with whom he lived a relationship at BBB21.

“First thing, tell this idiot to stop following me (laughs), feed fandom (laughs). Understand fdp (SIC), if I open my fucking mouth, you fall back with the amount of shit that happened in the fucking off”, said the crossfit instructor in a post that was soon deleted.

Arthur also said that he kept quiet so as not to harm another person he liked and fired: “Get off my back”. Some netizens soon pointed out that the tweet would be a threat to the actress and ways to draw attention.

investigated boyfriend

Another controversy that revolves around the ex-couple is the fact that the ex-BBB has liked a post with the news about the investigation that councilman Felipe Becari will suffer for embezzlement of public money. Becari is Carla Diaz’s current boyfriend.

The like had repercussions among the fans of the two and one person even suggested that the actress ask for a protective measure against Arthur. But he only tried to draw attention to what really mattered in the news.

“Guys bitch with like my kakakaka. Go fuck yourself and worry about crime etc and such”, he tweeted.