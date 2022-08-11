At 65, presenter of Casos de Família is clicked on the beach with her smallest thong

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/JwzhZZUJLAo/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/JwzhZZUJLAo/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/JwzhZZUJLAo/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/JwzhZZUJLAo” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

With everything on top! Christina Rocha, known for being the presenter of the program “Casos de Família”, stole the scene on social media during her vacation in Pernambuco. This Tuesday (09), the muse shared a record on the beach and attracted the eyes of the crowd on her Instagram!

Enjoying Muro Alto Beach, the presenter caused controversy by showing a sculptural shape at the height of her 65 years of age. The SBT muse bet on a black thong bikini and showed off her great shape to more than 1.2 million followers on her profile.

“Time is only kind to you! It’s stunning, always”, praised a follower through the post’s comments. “Woman, you are a real sculpture”, fired another internet user, drooling over the presenter. “She is like wine”, commented a third, praising the presenter. Check the log:

Christina Rocha reveals what it’s like to be Silvio Santos’ sister-in-law: “I just screwed up”

Powerful family! Recently, in an interview with “Programa de Todos os Programas”, presenter Christina Rocha commented on her relationship with Silvio Santos, after all, the muse is married to businessman Rubens Passaro, who is the brother of Iris Abravanel.

“I was known well before I was his sister-in-law. I was already Christina, presenter of SBT. When I became a sister-in-law, I just screwed up”, commented the presenter, laughing at the situation. The communicator also talked about her admiration for Silvio Santos.

“I’ve always been very, very reserved. And my concern, when I became a sister-in-law, was exactly not to confuse things and he admires me for that. I was worried about not changing, about becoming a star. And I lived with him every weekend, but I didn’t grow up,” Christina reflected.

“If I participated in his program, for example, I would crash, it was impressive. When I stopped being a sister-in-law, then I let go. I really like Silvio because he is a very fair guy. He’s tough, yes. When he wants to, he breaks up with you. But he is fair,” said the blonde.

