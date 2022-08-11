Atlético MG has great interest in removing Flamengo in 2023

Player is at the end of his contract with the Rio de Janeiro club

Great rivals off the field, Atlético MG, the current Brazilian champion, could be the next destination for Flamengo’s side Rodinei, who will leave the Rio de Janeiro club at the end of the season. With a contract until December of this year, the chances of a renewal, at the moment, are almost zero, and Galo looks with affection for the player.

With Dorival Jr, Rodinei is having a great time. The side regained confidence and, today, it can be said that he is the great holder of the right side of the carioca team, even receiving praise from Vidal, the newest hired by the carioca club.

Despite the good phase, Rodinei will not remain at Flamengo for the next season, as the Rio de Janeiro club has already agreed to hire Varela, who was in European football. Galo, to take advantage of the market, is interested in hiring Rodinei.

The information of interest to Galo, in Rodinei, is from journalist Julio Miguel Neto. According to him, Rodinei should work again with Rodrigo Caetano, director of the Minas Gerais club. The source says that the player can arrive at Galo Mineiro in 2023.

Rodinei, from Flamengo, is targeted by Inter

In addition to Galo, other sources report that Inter is also eyeing Rodinei for 2023. In Rio Grande do Sul football, with the colors of the giant from Beira Rio, Rodinei lived his peak in his career as a professional player.