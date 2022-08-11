Atlético-MG: Hulk praises Abel and “maturity” recipe for Galo to overcome elimination and bad phase | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG captain Hulk talked about the elimination of the Copa Libertadores this Wednesday, against Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque. The top scorer of the Galo regretted another farewell to the team in competition. New bitter taste for the club, which will only have the Brazilian ahead in 2022.

It’s time to have “maturity and discipline”, in the words of shirt 7. Atlético is in seventh in the running points, far from the leader Palmeiras. They need to take a five-point disadvantage to Athletico-PR, the first team in the G-4.

“It’s a bad moment, we need to be mature and have discipline. The demand in football is big, and we have to be aware of that. We are put to the test every day” (Hulk)

– There are days when we will play badly. It is important to recognize the weight of elimination. We started the season very well, important titles. Then it went downhill a bit. It remains a great team, winners, players who deserve respect. Of course we have to be charged. I charge myself. I get home and I can’t even pay attention to my family.

1 of 3 Hulk – Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/CAM Hulk – Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/CAM

Hulk played in the final stretch of the match as a right winger. Atlético had 15 final minutes with two men more than Palmeiras, after Danilo and Scarpa were sent off. Hulk hit the post in a cross, kicked a good opportunity out. And he saw Galo struggling to create more chances. Merit for Abel Ferreira’s defensive system.

– The game against Palmeiras, I think that Danilo’s expulsion caused Palmeiras to play further back. Palmeiras is a team that defends very well. And Abel was smart, he made a line of five and a line of four. Very difficult to find spaces. They played at home, a field they are used to. We didn’t find spaces. There was a ball on the post, Jair’s header. And the ball didn’t go in.

On penalties, Hulk opened the kicks and converted. All the other Galo collectors – Nacho, Alonso, Jair and Sasha – also swung their nets. In alternates, mission for young Rubens. He missed the kick. And then Murilo converted the penalty from Palmeiras’ classification. Time to support the revelation of Rooster, only 20 years old.

– We have to recognize that the opponent deserved it. Atlético played better in both games. But we didn’t. You have to accept. Penalty decision is lottery. We can’t crucify Rubens, he had the personality to beat. He is a boy who works hard and deserves our support – added Hulk.

“The year is gone, head now into 2023”, says Carol | The Voice of the Crowd

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv