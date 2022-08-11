Atlético-MG in the Brasileirão: Cuca is categorical and points out the club’s “obligation” in the championship | athletic-mg

With these words, Cuca shows the horizon of Atlético-MG in the second round of the Brazilian Championship – the only competition left to the club, eliminated from the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

The Rooster needs to absorb the disqualifications and react in the Brasileirão. After 21 rounds, the team, the current champion, is only in seventh place, with 32 points. It is five points away from the G-4 (direct vacancy in Libertadores) and 13 from leader Palmeiras.

1 of 3 Atlético-MG is eliminated from Libertadores on penalties — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF Atlético-MG is eliminated from Libertadores on penalties — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

For Cuca, it is unthinkable for Atlético, with the squad and investment they have, to stay out of Libertadores in 2023. The coach also recalls that, next year, Galo will open the MRV Arena.

– As difficult as it is, you have to have balance and start over. There is the Brazilian Championship. The lead is far away, but we have to think now game by game from Sunday in Curitiba.

“Galo has a wonderful year next year, there’s the inauguration of a stadium, a dream for everyone and Galo can’t stay out of a Libertadores to make that dream come true.”

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

After a 2021 full of great achievements (Copa do Brasil and Brasileiro, in addition to Mineiro), Atlético is looking for Antonio Mohamed to replace Cuca, who chose not to stay in 2022.

The team won the State Championship again and the Supercopa do Brasil, but disappointed in the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores (already with Cuca back in the round of 16). In the Brazilian, it fluctuated a lot and moved away from the first places. Cuca and the direction must make an assessment.

– It’s not today, here, that we’re going to do something, even with a hot head, on the contrary. Let’s meet with the board and find the best way so that we can end the year in the best way – said Cuca.

“The year is gone, head now into 2023”, says Carol | The Voice of the Crowd

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv