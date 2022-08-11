Atlético wants PSG player, Willian leaves Corinthians

Credit: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

The Ball Market remains busy. Atlético-MG is studying a proposal to hire Brazilian Rafinha, from PSG. Midfielder Willian made his final decision and no longer plays for Corinthians, having accepted Fulham’s proposal. Botafogo agreed to hire Gabriel Pires, from Benfica. Santos is getting closer and closer to getting Soteldo back on the team.

Check out the main movements of the Bola Market today (10)

Atlético-MG is studying a proposal to hire midfielder Rafinha, who is no longer in PSG’s plans. The player is also targeted by Bahia, so that he is the first major reinforcement of the City Group;

Botafogo agreed to hire midfielder Gabriel Pires on loan. The announcement will be made in the next few days. The player has been the target of the Rio de Janeiro club for several months;

Striker Walter hit his return to Goiás football and will defend Goiânia in the second division of the State. This year he defended Santa Cruz and Amazonas;

Santos reached an agreement with Tigres to arrange the return of Yeferson Soteldo to the team on loan. Léo Baptistão’s departure to Almería eased the club’s payroll;

Vasco agreed to loan the MT side and midfielder to Santa Clara, from Portugal. The Portuguese club will have a purchase clause for the young player;

Midfielder Willian no longer plays for Corinthians. He decided to leave the club and accept the offer from Fulham, from England. He won’t even be in the clash with Palmeiras on Saturday;

Ceará announced the hiring of striker Jô, who recently terminated his contract with Corinthians, as the newest reinforcement of the attack for the remainder of the season.