Atlético’s failure in Libertadores makes patrons rethink the star team. And it harms Cuca, in the dream of taking over the national team – Prisma

Hulk’s phrase, spoken after the elimination of Atlético from Libertadores, against Palmeiraswho played with two fewer players, had the opposite repercussion of what the experienced striker expected.

The reaction of the Minas Gerais press was very harsh with the fall. Since yesterday, the media have been questioning what happened to the very expensive squad, made up of stars, and which was dwarfed in the quarter-finals not only of Libertadores, but also of the Copa do Brasil.





The two eliminations caused deep disappointment for the patrons, billionaires who keep stars in the squad, with salaries worthy of European football. While the club accumulates debt of more than R$ 1.3 billion.

The plan of the patrons, who control the club, and the decisions of football, was to make 2022 a historic year, with significant achievements. Mainly winning Libertadores.

Because of the stadium that will open in 2023. The arena will be very expensive. The costs were estimated at R$ 410 million. It rose to R$ 650 million. But, warns the construction company MRV, which even owns the name of the stadium, the work could cost R$ 900 million. Due to the pandemic, high cost of materials and ‘adaptations’, required by the prefecture of Belo Horizonte.





The strategy was to motivate Atletico fans to join as supporters of the club. And guarantee the sale of digital booklets of the club’s games as of 2023. The inauguration of the MRV Arena is scheduled for the first half of next year.

Having a major achievement was key. More than an objective, it was an Atletico mission. Argentine coach Turco Mohamed knew very well about this project. And when the club began to falter, his job was already in jeopardy. And when the elimination came against Flamengo, in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, with the team acting with fear, as if it were a small team, in Maracanã, the dismissal was inevitable.





Cuca returned, seven months after having left ‘to take care of the family’. He returned to golden weight. And with the requirement to stay only until the end of the Brazilian. Small contract, from July to November. The coach wants to be free after the World Cup, because he knows he has important defenders to succeed Tite, who will no longer be in charge of Brazil.

But Cuca’s plan also failed.





He was very excited that he would be able to take Atletico to the Libertadores final. It would be fundamental to highlight its importance as a technician to public opinion. He shows himself as the best Brazilian for the job.

The failure of Atlético Mineiro, with two more players, hit Cuca’s tactical repertoire. Even with a fabulous numerical advantage in modern football, his team failed to score even a goal at Palmeiras. And lost in the penalty shootout.

The coach tried to divert attention from the embarrassment, by publicly warning that Vargas will have to explain himself and may even be removed, for having been expelled. He went in the 50th minute of the second half! As much as he was going to take a penalty, the coach’s anger is not justified. Atlético, with two more, had an obligation to win.

Long lived, Cuca now assumes the obvious.

The obligation to classify the club for the Libertadores.

With the potential that Atlético has, dedicating itself to only one competition, it had to commit to fighting for the title, not being satisfied with just being ‘in the first places’.

Cuca lost important points in the fight to take over the selection.

Yesterday’s game will not be easily forgotten.

The club managed to ‘only’ R$ 28 million in prizes, adding the Supercopa do Brasil, with the frustrated participation in Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.





The experienced Hulk knows that the charge will be huge, much bigger than it already was, at Atlético, after yesterday’s elimination.

“One thing that is a little painful is the lack of recognition, not on the part of the fans, who charge a lot, but they also support a lot and will always have our respect. But the press people, who are criticizing Clube Atlético Mineiro, need to have a little conscience, because for a year now, we are the most winning team in Brazil.”

“In a year or so, we’ve had five titles, and it’s the same team. Sometimes we won’t make it, but I’m not sorry for the word, we’re not mer… On the contrary, things happen when they have to happen. We are not a machine that will play well every time.”

The truth is that Hulk managed to disrupt the atmosphere, openly criticizing the goals that Atlético Mineiro has been suffering. Complaints were evident. For the defensive system.

Cuca talked to the striker and the squad before yesterday’s match at Allianz, seeking more unity among the athletes.





In addition to Vargas, there is another uncomfortable situation at Atlético. The one that Nacho Fernández is not showing the great football of last season. Even ceasing to be the absolute owner of the team.

At the end of the season there will be a serious evaluation.

And, depending on the performance in the Brazilian, some stars may leave.

The demand of the club’s management and patrons is to fight for the championship title.

The team occupies only seventh place.

17 games left.

“We have to face these 17 games of the Brasileirão as finals. When mathematically there is a chance, everything is possible. There is nothing impossible for God and our entire squad has a lot of faith. We have to face the 17 games as finals because we only have the Brasileirão to play and get the most points to do the math in the end”, assumed Hulk.





The eliminations of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores turned on the warning signal.

It is not this performance that will delight the fans.

And it will encourage them to spend, in 2023, the year of opening of the MRV Arena.

Cuca and the players know this situation very well.

The club still owes more than R$1.3 billion.

Apart from the arena, which no one knows yet the final cost…



