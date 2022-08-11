Banco do Brasil announces dividend and complementary interest on equity. See the details:

Posted at 7:20 pm

Dividend and complementary interest on equity

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) approved the distribution of BRL 571,256,649.91 as dividends to shareholders and BRL 1,628,480,446.55 in the form of Interest on Own Capital (JCP), both for the second quarter of 2022.

The information was released on the night of this Wednesday, 10.

The amount per share of dividends is R$0.20018899819 (the updated amount is R$0.20305546243).

The value per share of complementary JCP is R$0.57067846688 (the updated amount is R$0.57884989207).

The amounts paid will be updated, at the Selic rate, from the balance sheet date (06/30/2022) to the payment date (08/31/2022) and will be based on the shareholding position of 08/22/2022.

The shares will be traded “ex” as of 08/23/2022.

2Q22 Result

BB’s adjusted net income in 2Q22 reached R$7.8 billion, 18% higher than the first quarter of 2022 and 54.8% higher than the second quarter of 2021.

The RSPL (Return on Equity) for the second quarter reached 20.6%, with consistent growth that already places us at the level of our private peers.

“The sustainable and healthy increase in credit is one of the pillars of the results presented, in all segments”, highlighted the bank.

Banco do Brasil remains with a delinquency rate above 90 days lower than the average of the National Financial System and maintains a robust coverage level, also above Industry (271%).

The Basel Ratio reached 17.54%, with 12.49% of core capital, one of the most solid among Brazilian banks.

Credit Portfolio

The expanded loan portfolio reached R$919.5 billion in June 2022, up 19.9% ​​compared to June 2021 and 4.1% compared to March 2022.

In the two comparison periods, strong growth was observed in all segments. The expanded individual portfolio grew 14.1% compared to June/21 and 2.1% compared to March/22, highlighting the positive performance of payroll loans (+2.3% in the quarter and +10.5% in the year), personal loans (+3.5% in the quarter and +29.3% in the year) and credit card (+5.0% in the quarter and +51.7% in the year), in line with the strategy of changing to a more profitable mix.

In companies, the expanded portfolio grew by 19.1% yearly and 4.9% quarterly, with a highlight to the growth in working capital (+5.1% in the quarter and +6.5% in the year), Private securities (securities) and guarantees (+4.5% in the quarter and +59.0% in the year) and receivables (+9.5% in the quarter and +59.1% in the year).

The disbursements made in August at Pronampe stand out, which already total more than R$ 6.5 billion, benefiting more than 62 thousand companies. Agribusiness continues to perform very well.

In June 2022, the expanded portfolio reached R$ 262 billion, an increase of 27.3% compared to June/21 and 2.9% over March 2022, with emphasis on the growth of agribusiness credit rights certificate (+ 34.8% in the quarter and +463.4% in the year), from the rural product note and guarantees (+28.8% in the quarter and +74.4% in the year) and investment (+4.7% in the quarter and +62.0% in the year).

Dynamics of Income and Expenses

Service fees totaled R$15.4 billion, up 9.1% in 12 months. In the quarter, they reached R$ 7.8 billion, with quarterly growth of 4.3%, influenced by the commercial performance in the segments of fund management (+8.7%) and credit operations (+26.0%).

Administrative expenses reached R$ 16.5 billion, an increase of 5.8% compared to the first half of 2021. In the second quarter of 2022, it reached R$ 8.3 billion, 1.3% higher than the previous quarter, below of inflation recorded in the period.

