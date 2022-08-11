Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), Taesa (TAEE11) and other companies to keep an eye on today

THE Taesa (TAEE11) and Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) are some of the corporate highlights of this Thursday (11), a day marked by the repercussion of balance sheets.

Taesa saw its consolidated net income, calculated under IFRS rules, drop 19.2% in the second quarter, compared to a year earlier, and total R$ 564 million. The main villain of the results was the 50.5% jump in net financial losses, which totaled R$ 260.6 million.

Banco do Brasil recorded adjusted net income of R$7.8 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The result represents a jump of 54.8% over the same period last year and came above market consensus estimates, which pointed to gains of R$ 6.2 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Other balances of the day

THE PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) reported a net income of R$ 131.03 million in the second quarter of 2022. The value indicates an increase of 39% compared to the same period last year, when the company recorded a profit of R$ 94.56 million.

THE smack (ALPK3) recorded a net loss of R$ 36.32 million in the second quarter of this year. The value is 39.9% lower than that recorded in the same period in 2021, when the company reported a net loss of BRL 60.46 million.

The pet shop network petz (PETZ3) released adjusted net income of R$32.8 million, up 35.7% over the performance obtained a year earlier. The company found a cash generation measured by adjusted Ebitda of R$ 66 million, an increase of 9.9% on an annual basis.

THE Aliansce Sonae recorded a rise in revenues in the second quarter of this year, but saw net income reduce significantly. Revenues totaled R$ 258 million between April and June, an increase of 19% over the same period last year, but net income fell by 60%, reaching R$ 23.5 million.

THE Braskem (BRKM5) presented consolidated net loss attributable to shareholders of R$ 1.4 billion in the second trimesterin contrast to the profit of R$ 7.4 billion in the same period last year. The result is due to both the deterioration of operating lines and heavy foreign exchange losses.

THE BRF (BRFS3) reported net loss consolidated of continuing operations of R$451 million in the second quarter. The result is 70.8% higher than the losses of R$ 199 million recorded in the same period last year.

THE 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) ended the second quarter of the year with a net income of R$32.1 million, down 40.8% from the R$54.3 million reported in the same period in 2021.

O Sum group (SUM3) reported a 60.7% growth in net income for the second quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at R$118 million.

THE Agricultural SLC (SLCE3) reported net profit of R$485.6 million in the second quarter. The figure is 8.6% higher than the same period last year

THE Lavvi Incorporadora (LAVV3)focused on the high-end segment, reported net income attributable to controllers of R$ 33.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. The result represents a drop of 63% compared to the same period last year.

the insurance group South America (SULA11) had a net income of R$ 139.3 million in the second quarter, a leap from the positive performance of around R$ 30 million a year earlier, but the result was anchored in the effect of the high fees on the company’s financial results.

O banrisul (BRSR3) closed the second quarter with adjusted net income of R$228 million, representing a drop of 19.2% compared to result of the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 38.8% in relation to the adjusted result of the first quarter.

THE Positive (POSI3) more than doubled its revenue in the second quarter, with sales to governments and companiesleading the electronics producer to raise the estimate for 2022.

THE HERE (CEAB3) saw its net income shrink 97% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year. The amount reached between April and June 2022 was BRL 2.1 million, against the amount of BRL 69.2 million in 2021.

THE Minerva (BEEF3) profited BRL 424 million in the second quarter of 2022, up 264% over the same period last year. Ebitda, which measures the operating result, rose 42.8%, to R$ 424.7 million.

GPA

the group of retail feed GPA (PCAR3) announced that it is carrying out “preliminary” studies to separate the business of the South American network Éxito from the rest of the Brazilian company that owns the Pão de Sugar.

“Preliminary studies are being carried out to separate the GPA businesses from Éxito, with the objective of unlocking the value of Éxito,” said the Brazilian company in a material fact.

*Collaborated with Diana Cheng, Iasmin Rao Paiva, Márcio Juliboni, Renan Dantas and Zeca Ferreira, with information from Reuters