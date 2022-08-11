Banco Pan will offer Auxílio Brasil payroll loan

The president of Banco Pan stated that the institution intends to offer payroll-deductible loans to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil

Last Monday (8), the president of Banco Pan, which is controlled by BTG Pactual, said that the institution intends to offer payroll-deductible loans to beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil social program.

“Obviously it will not be the same rate (of interest) as in the INSS”informed Carlos Eduardo Guimarães during a conference call with analysts after the release of the second quarter results.

“It will be good for the bank and it will make banking inclusion clearer… it will be a more competitive product than the options that he (the beneficiary of the program) has access to”, said the executive, noting that the “default must be higher” than the payroll loan offered to INSS beneficiaries.

However, the executive did not say when the Pan will start offering the modality.

According to Guimarães, although the risk scenario has improved in the last six months, Pan continues to be conservative in the offer of credit. Thus, even suggesting to credit card customers to reduce their limits.

“When we are more comfortable, we will accelerate (card issuance). At the moment we are not yet”, said Guimaraes. The expectation is that delinquency in the second half of the year will remain at the same levels, “improving next year”pointed out the executive.

In the second quarter, the default level of Pan in operations overdue for more than 90 days was 6.7%, against 5.4% in the same period last year and 6.8% in the first three months of 2022.

However, Brazil’s large private banks will not offer payroll-deductible loans to Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries.

Thus, Bradesco, Itaú, Santander, Nubank and BMG are some of the institutions that will not offer credit. The refusal comes after the government launched the measure without setting a limit on the interest rate to be charged.

