Banks profit billions, but defaults still worry; see how to invest

Bank results remain positive, but attention to default remains in focus.

Itaú (ITUB3; ITUB4) released its very positive results, despite some points of attention. The bank closed the second quarter of 2022 with a managerial recurring income of R$7.679 billion, up 17.4% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The result was above the market consensus and superior compared to its main competitors, Bradesco (BBDC4), which reported recurring income of R$7.04 billion, an 11% growth and Santander (SANB11), the third largest private bank in the country, which reported managerial net income of R$ 4.084 billion, 2.1% on the same basis of comparison.

Bank profitability increased: The financial margin (result of the difference between the interest charged for the credits granted and the interest paid to those who lend money to the bank) of Itaú totaled R$ 22.6 billion in the period under analysis, an increase of 20.5% compared to the 2nd Quarter of 2021.

Bradesco, in comparison, had a financial margin of R$16.9 billion, up 25.8% year-on-year. According to Itaú, the increase in the volume of credit and the relative growth of products with better earnings in products such as credit cards and installment plans, were responsible for the increase in the financial margin. Santander, on the other hand, reported a financial margin with customers of R$ 14.288 billion, up 24.5% compared to 2Q21.

Itaú’s ROAE (Return on Average Equity, used to measure the bank’s profitability) was 20.8%, an increase of 1.9 percentage points. Bradesco, in turn, had a less expressive increase in ROAE, of 0.5 percentage point, closing the quarter at 18.1%. While Santander reported a figure equal to that of Itaú, 20.8%, but representing a drop of 0.3 percentage point compared to the 2nd quarter of 2021.

Itaú’s total loan portfolio increased 19.3%, reaching R$1.084 trillion, with emphasis on the growth in the portfolio of individuals. Bradesco, on the other hand, ended the quarter with an expanded portfolio of R$855 billion, up 18%, with emphasis on operations with individuals, especially credit card products and personal/payroll loans, according to the financial institution itself. .

Santander, in turn, reported a loan portfolio of R$ 523.666 billion, an increase of 6.4% in the annual comparison, also highlighting the growth of loans to individuals.

What still worries investors? The points of attention mentioned at the beginning of the text are the Cost of Credit and the default rate. The cost of credit stood at R$7.5 billion, an increase of 8.1% compared to the previous quarter and 60% above the same period in 2021, while delinquency continued to grow, rising from 2.6% in previous quarter to 2.7% in the current quarter.

Despite growing, Itaú’s delinquency is still under control, especially when compared to Bradesco, which closed the quarter at 3.5%, up 0.3 percentage point compared to 1Q22 and 1 percentage point and with Santander, which reported analysis with a default rate of 2.9%, up 0.7 percentage point from the second quarter of 2021.

In addition to the points mentioned above, Itaú also raised some of its projections for the year 2022, forecasting a growth in the total loan portfolio between 15.5% and 17.5% (against 9% and 12%), financial margin with customers between 25% and 27% (compared to 20.5% and 23.5%) and revenue from services rendered and insurance results between 7.0% and 9.0% (compared to 3.5% and 6.5% ).

We understand that the result of Itaú (ITUB3; ITUB4) was very positive, as the bank continued to grow its loan portfolio and improve its margins and profitability, without significantly increasing the risk of the portfolio. Itaú’s delinquency remains under control, but it is a point that must be monitored in the sector as a whole, due to the greater exposure of banks to products from individuals, such as personal loans and credit cards.

How to invest? Pagbank has a buy recommendation for Itaú shares (ITUB4) with a target price of R$33.00, an appreciation of almost 50% compared to the last closing price of R$22.12.

And the Bank of Brazil? While Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) has not yet released its results for the second quarter of 2022, which is scheduled for August 11, it remains our preference for the sector.

Our estimates for the bank are positive, continuing with its growth in the loan portfolio and margins, without sacrificing credit quality, keeping delinquency below that of its competitors. We believe that this is possible due to Banco do Brasil’s high exposure to the agro sector, which remains resilient and has low default rates.

We have a buy recommendation for Banco do Brasil shares (BBAS3) with a target price of R$44.20, which would be an increase of 11.53%.