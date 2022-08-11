Barra do Garças has first suspected case of monkey pox

The State Department of Health confirmed 5 more cases of suspected monkeypox, one of them in Barra do Garças. With 13 suspected and two confirmed cases of Monkeypox, the monkey pox, records more than double in less than a week in Mato Grosso. According to the State Department of Health (SES), suspected cases are in patients aged 8 to 48 years. There are 4 suspected cases in Várzea Grande, 3 in the Capital, 3 in Rondonópolis and one in Sorriso, Nossa Senhora do Livramento and Barra do Garças. The two confirmed cases were in Cuiabá.

According to the SES, the suspicions were confirmed in men, aged 34 and 27, who began to be monitored on July 26 and 27, respectively. Rondonópolis investigates the suspect in an 8-year-old child, a 13-year-old teenager and a 48-year-old man.

Epidemiologist, professor at the Institute of Collective Health (ISC) of the Federal University of Mato Grosso (UFMT) and also a member of the Epidemiology Commission of the Brazilian Association of Collective Health (Abrasco), Ana Paula Muraro says that the advance is worrying, but expected, as there is underreporting linked to delay in many cases.

It also highlights the characteristic of the disease itself, since it is self-limiting, that is, most of the time it heals with time and without treatment and, therefore, many may not have sought health services. In addition, the most common symptoms such as fever, muscle aches and headaches can also be confused with other diseases.

It also has an incubation time that can vary from 13 to 21 days. She also recalls that in this scenario there are also few laboratories that carry out the tests and the delay between being suspected and being confirmed depends on some aspects, one of which is the logistics between collecting the material and carrying out the test.

“The first two cases stayed around two weeks until confirmation, for example.” The only way to avoid serious cases, according to her, is to control this accelerated transmission. “Surveillance, which is still facing the covid-19 pandemic and other diseases and aggravations, now has one more challenge, which is the adequate tracking and control of contacts”.