‘BBB22’ celebrities undergo incredible makeover

Fame usually brings with it the desire to conform to beauty standards. This has been the case with most former participants of ‘Big Brother Brasil 22’.

A botox here, a laser there, a filler there… They pay out of pocket or partner with professionals in the field — celebrities love an aesthetic exchange.







Cuts, pulls, stretches, smoothes… Ex-BBBs do everything they can to look better Photo: Playback/Instagram

Gradually, that tired image of months confined in the reality show gives way to a sophisticated look.

The new image serves to generate headlines (remaining in evidence in the media is a great challenge) and attract publicity actions. After all, beautiful people sell any product well.

As Pedro Bial would say, take a peek at some transformations.





Lina undergoes procedures to look even more feminine Photo: Playback/Instagram

Lina, or Linn da Quebrada, underwent a surgery that is part of the feminization protocol. What is it? They are procedures to make the face of the transsexual woman more feminine. In the case of the singer, the forehead and nose were remodeled. The post-op photo, with swelling, is impressive. The result usually surprises positively.





Eli, the heartthrob of ‘BBB22’, will soon have a lumberjack look, with a big beard Photo: Playback/Instagram

‘Catcher’ of the last ‘BBB’, Eli traded his career as a designer in the countryside of Rio for a life of celebrity in São Paulo. The new reality made it possible to fulfill a dream: the beard transplant. He took the opportunity to implant more hair on the front of his head.





Smile, You’re Being Filmed: Vyni Looks More Sophisticated With New Teeth Photo: Playback/Instagram

Laughing was uncomfortable vyni. He didn’t like his split and yellowed teeth. The issue was resolved with the placement of contact lenses that left him with a toothpaste commercial smile. He also did facial matching.





Look at the cat! Jessi left the whining behind and now wants to seduce Photo: Playback/Instagram

Sometimes all it takes is a hairstyle change to rejuvenate and look sexier. That’s what happened to Jessi. The teacher who moved to São Paulo in search of an artist’s life embraced Afro braids. She looks gorgeous, looks like a rap star.





From black power to the panther look: Luciano looks like a different person with straightened hair Photo: Playback/Instagram

Luciano, is that you? The model straightened the strands for fun. Liked the result. The followers approved. For now, he continues with the Rapunzel look. But the imposing black power used in the battle for fame period may soon return.