betrayal and separation, “annoying and arrogant” and message to critics

To quickly stay on top of the news about the star Neymar that hit today, Torcedores.com prepared a brief summary. Check out!

Neymar reacts to the alleged separation with Bruno Biancardi and sends a message on social networks

Amid speculation of the end of the relationship with his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, Neymar used social networks to mock the criticism received this Wednesday (10).

According to the newspaper Extra, the digital influencer would have ended the romance with the PSG athlete because of a betrayal by the PSG star and the Brazilian team.

“What no one knew until now is that the breakup happened because of a betrayal during the June 26th party promoted by the ace, on June 26, when they came to pose together matching the costumes. Betrayal that would only be discovered by Bruna Biancardi a few days after the event.

Milton Neves points out PSG ace as the “most boring and arrogant” player in current football

Presenter and commentator Milton Neves was the guest of the Denílson Show Podcast last Monday night (8) and did not spare Neymar from strong criticism.

“Advertising is a great reference. Today you don’t see any advertisement for Neymar. ‘Cause he’s obnoxious, boring, masked, fake on his drops (on the field)“, criticized Milton Neves.

“Neymar nobody likes him. The publicity came out of it. The babies don’t like him. Technicians don’t like him. The linesmen don’t like it and the referees hate him“, continued the presenter.

To illustrate his criticisms, Milton Neves also revealed a story from inside the lawns of the time that Neymar was still defending Barcelona.

“There’s a serious case of him in a La Liga game against a team much worse than Barcelona. While the ball was there on the other side (of the field), the beque beat him up. Then he would come to the alley and say: ‘What you earn in the year, I earn in the week’. he is arrogant“, concluded Milton Neves.