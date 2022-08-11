Between punches, flying and flags, Flamengo and Vélez do semi with folklore from 1995 | Flamengo

A semifinal with history. Flamengo and Vélez Sarsfield have only faced each other 11 times over the years, they don’t have a sharp rivalry, but a widespread fight in a duel for the defunct Super Cup of Champions, 27 years ago, gave the contours of folklore to the duel that will define one of the finalists of the Libertadores 2022, October 29, in Guayaquil.

Banners and flags made by the two fans help to set the tone of how remarkable the pitched battle that began with right-back Flávio Zandoná and Edmundo, at Parque do Sabiá, in Uberlândia. The Argentine’s punch, immediately answered with a Romário flying ball to defend his then friend, was immortalized in the confrontation that took place for the first time in Libertadores in the 2021 edition, with a red-black victory in Buenos Aires and a goalless draw at Maracanã.

“TBT do GE” recalls confusion between Flamengo and Vélez for the Supercup in Uberlândia

Conmebol will announce the dates of the semifinals in the coming days, which will take place on August 30th or 31st in Buenos Aires and at Maracanã on September 6th or 7th. In the other dispute, Palmeiras awaits the classified of Estudiantes and Athletico-PR, this Thursday, in La Plata.

Each one with their truth, fans of Flamengo and Vélez remember the generalized 3-0 fight for the red-blacks in 1995. -blacks made a punctual provocation, which ended up vetoed by Bepe (Specialized Police Battalion in Stadiums).

One of the organized supporters extended flags at Maracanã that recalled a dribble by Rodrigo Mendes that left Zadoná on the ground in that match and Romário’s flyer seconds after the defender landed a punch that took Edmundo to the knockout. Conmebol removed the flags at the time, but fans are already preparing to take them back to the stands this time. On the Argentine side, the memory is not from today.

Whether on banners in the stadium or even on gates in the streets of Liniers, Vélez’s home district, there is the image of Zandoná filling Edmundo’s face with the phrase: “The 100 neighborhoods”. It’s much more of a provocation to rival fans to show strength than to Flamengo, but it’s there for everyone to see.

“It was a catch to cover”, recalls Apolinho

Flamengo’s coach at the time, broadcaster Washington Rodrigues recalls the episode. According to “Apolinho”, the clash started in the 3-2 victory in Buenos Aires, when Edmundo was one of the best on the field and irritated the Argentines.

– It was a catch that started in Buenos Aires and ended in Uberlândia. Zandoná slapped him and made Edmundo bleed. He wiped the blood away with his hand and smeared it on the Argentine’s face, but turned away. That’s when he took a blow that left him without sound and without image. Romario of that size gave the flying. When the police came in, I said that in Argentina they are on his side, here they had to be on our side. It was ten minutes of beating. We won both and it was a duel that gave me a lot of joy – he said in a statement to the ge last year.

Apolinho told curious backstory of the confusion and revealed an orientation: if there’s confusion, everyone has to enter. The images show that players and coaching staff followed suit.

– What I always said was that the Flamengo team was qualified, it wasn’t to hit anyone, but it couldn’t be beaten either.

“Let’s play ball, but if there’s a fight… Nobody can fight alone, if there’s a fight with one, it’s everyone’s fight. to do”.

The first time Flamengo and Vélez faced each other was in 1993, the year before the Argentine team won the Libertadores title against São Paulo, and with a Brazilian victory over Jose Almafitani: 2-0, goals by Nélio and Nilson, in the Libertad friendly tournament. It was the only unofficial meeting between the clubs that have already dueled for the Supercopa, Mercosur and Libertadores.

In 1995, the year of the famous fight in Uberlândia, Flamengo won by 3 to 2 in Argentina and made it 3 to 0 on the return, still in the group stage, in a campaign that ended with the runner-up against Independiente.

Two years later, Flamengo sent their match for the Supercopa at Orlando Scarpelli, in Florianópolis, and lost 1-0. Away from home, however, they scored 3-0 with a show and hat-trick by Sávio.

Sávio recalls duels with Vélez Sarsfield, Flamengo’s opponent in Libertadores

For Mercosur, there were four confrontations. In 1998, each won at home: 1 x 0 Vélez at Jose Almafitani and 2 x 0 Flamengo at Maracanã. Two years later, a 1-1 draw in Buenos Aires and another 2-0 Flamengo in Rio de Janeiro.

Finally, last year’s clashes by Libertadores ended in 3 to 2 for Flamengo in Argentina and a 0 to 0 draw at Maracanã already with the two clubs classified for the round of 16.

