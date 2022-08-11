Bianca Andrade leaves transparent pants behind with the power of her giant butt

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/9oJ6gfRLLvU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/9oJ6gfRLLvU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/9oJ6gfRLLvU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/9oJ6gfRLLvU” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Unrecognizable! Bianca Andrade, better known as the influencer Boca Rosa, left the Instagram crowd impressed with a new essay published on her profile this Wednesday (10). The muse shocked fans with her futuristic production and gave a lot to talk about.

Betting on neon pink, her favorite color, Bianca caused her good shape to appear practically unrecognizable with the differentiated production for the clicks. The ex-BBB star showed her sculptural shape with the very close-up look and was talked about on social media.

“The greatest businesswoman we have”, extolled a follower in the comments of the publication. “This woman has already dominated until the metaverse”, joked another internet user. “The beauty of Boca Rosa is completely absurd”, drooled another fan of the influencer.

Single, Bianca Andrade opens up about flirting: “Am I out of date?”

Flirt Handbook? Recently, influencer Bianca Andrade used her Twitter to vent about her new single phase. The ex-BBB, who ended the relationship with Fred, from the Desimpedidos channel, commented on the “disinterest” of the crowd when it came to flirting.

“In this new single phase of mine, I’m realizing something: people have the same quirks when it comes to flirting. I don’t know, they seem to pretend to be disinterested to see if we find it interesting. It just gets ugly, because they’re all doing the same thing. Ok, I don’t have patience”, wrote Bianca.

However, the businesswoman commented that she is not looking for a serious relationship at the moment and that she just wants to have fun: “Is this just in my bubble or did it go into the rulebook on how to flirt and I’m out of date? Not that I want to marry and have children with someone, not because I’ve already done it, but it’s just that I can’t have a nice conversation with the people”.

