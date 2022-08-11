Boeing today delivered the first 787 aircraft after 15 months





This August 10, after 15 months, deliveries of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner resumed with the transfer in Charleston, South Carolina, of an aircraft to American Airlines. The model, with registration N880BJ, left the production line in April 2021, and since then has only made a few test flights, having been in storage since June last year.

As Aviacionline reports, at that time discrepancies were detected in the plane’s fuselage, and many units had to return to the factory to be repaired and, after the 737 MAX accidents, the FAA demanded that Boeing guarantee the highest level of quality in the production. As a result, it ordered the suspension of deliveries, but not production itself, until the level of inspection and quality was improved.

“This is an exciting day for American Airlines as we take delivery of our first Boeing 787-8 since April 2021. The 787 is an important part of American’s fleet and this is the first of nine 787s we expect to receive this year,” he said. Robert IsomCEO and CRO of American Airlines.

American currently has 47 active 787 family aircraft in its fleet, with 42 more on order.





American Airlines was one of the companies most affected by the suspension of deliveries and even had to revise its long-haul schedule this summer, as it originally expected to have 13 787s in its fleet.

Other airlines that have delayed their itineraries due to these delays are Qatar Airways (9), Lufthansa (5), Air Europa (7), British Airways (6), Vistara (3), Aeroméxico (3), LATAM (5) and 20 other airlines, including the first Hawaiian Dreamliners and MIAT Mongolian Airlines.

In late July, Boeing was finally authorized to resume delivery of the 787 Dreamliner aircraft, assuring that “made all necessary changes to ensure the 787 meets certification standards.”. Still, as anticipated, Boeing confirmed that each aircraft will be inspected by the FAA before obtaining its certificate of airworthiness, thus reaffirming the decision made in February of this year by the regulator, to withdraw Boeing’s power to certify its aircraft.

In the second quarter 2022 financial results presentation, which took place in late July, Brian West, Boeing’s chief financial officer, said that they have 120 787 aircraft in stock and that they are performing the necessary tasks to prepare them for delivery.

Since entering service in 2011, 1,006 Boeing 787s have been delivered out of a total of 1,482 aircraft on order.



