Bolsonaro celebrates Itaipu energy price reduction after 13 years

After 13 years, the service fee of the Itaipu Hydroelectric Power Plant, in Foz do Iguaçu, had the first reduction. The data were released by the federal government. The drop was 8.2% in the Unit Cost of Electricity Services (Cuse).

According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the tariff was frozen during all these years. Cuse is one of the components of the tariff and stood at $20.75/kW in 2022.

Itaipu hydroelectric plant

The definition of the value was made through an agreement between Brazil and Paraguay. While Brazil defended the value of 18.97 dollars/kW, the other country had plans to maintain the current tariff, which was 22.60 dollars/kW.

Thus, the final value was an intermediary between the suggestions of the two countries. President Jair Bolsonaro celebrated the 8.2% reduction in the tariff used in the commercialization of energy from the Itaipu hydroelectric plant.

“After intense negotiations with Paraguay, an 8.2% reduction in the tariff used in the commercialization of energy from Itaipu Binacional was approved, which will reduce energy costs, products and services, benefiting the region and, consequently, Brazil”, wrote the president on his Twitter account.

The Itaipu Hydroelectric Power Plant is binational. It is located on the Paraná River, on the border between Brazil and Paraguay. It is a world leader in the generation of clean and renewable energy.