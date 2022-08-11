Bolsonaro denies worker 4 times by rejecting real minimum increase

To paraphrase Galvão Bueno in 1994: It’s tetra! It’s teeeeetra! If everything goes as planned by his government, Jair Bolsonaro will have spent four years without giving a real readjustment (that is, above inflation) of the minimum wage. He will thus win the Grand Slam of the depreciation of the workers’ quality of life.

As informed by Carla Araújo and Anaís Motta, from UOL, the forecast is that the value will increase from R$ 1,212 to R$ 1,294, in 2023. In some places where whole milk is already sold for more than R$ 10, nababesco readjustment doesn’t buy two boxes a week.

The irony of this situation is that Jair used to criticize necessary income distribution programs, such as Bolsa Família, saying that they produced a legion of vagabonds. He shouted that the way out was work.

“Bolsa Família is a lie, you can’t get a person in the Northeast to work in your house. Because if you go to work, you lose the Bolsa Família”, he said, for example, in an interview with Record News, in 2012. Then they ask why there are few votes there…

Four years later, without having implemented a decent program to promote formal employment and having buried the policy of valuing the minimum wage, which readjusted the value according to the variation of GDP in previous years, Bolsonaro renamed Bolsa Família and bets on distribution. of R$ 600 from Auxílio Brasil to be reelected. As the bearded sage would say, all that is solid melts into air.

The poorest have felt inflation more than other social groups, as food – which makes up a large part of their budget – continues to rise in price. Even though the IPCA ended July with a deflation of 0.68%, the rise in foodstuffs was 1.3%. Inflation accumulated in the last 12 months is at a frightening 10.07%. The result of all this number is that the minimum wage is shorter, buying less food today than before.

Meanwhile, fuel has given a truce to the middle class and the rich… ah, the rich are happy with the rise in interest rates.

In the first year of the current term, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, already warned that raising the minimum wage above inflation would “stimulate mass unemployment”. It is the same person who, on April 27, 2021, complained that the increase in life expectancy of Brazilians made it difficult for the government to close the accounts: “Everyone wants to live 100 years, 120, 130. There is no investment capacity so that the state can keep up”.

If the Minister of Economy had lived on a monthly minimum wage of R$1,212, he would never have said that the country had already left the “hell” of inflation… And he said that in May, when the milk was not yet ready for death.

And even those who receive social benefits to help close their accounts at the end of the month have also experienced hell with the reduction in purchasing power brought about by inflation. Yes, the R$ 600 of Auxílio Brasil are no longer worth the same as when they were paid in the form of emergency aid in 2020.

Minimum appreciation policy missed

The appreciation of the minimum wage was one of the most important instruments for reducing pornographic inequality in Brazil, one of the countries with the highest concentration of income in the world. Her burial by Bolsonaro interrupted a quarter-century of improvement, which began informally by the PSDB, was enacted by the PT and upheld by the MDB.

Some say that we should only fight poverty, not inequality. nonsense. Inequality makes it difficult for people to see themselves and others as equal and deserving of the same consideration. It leads to the perception that public power exists to serve the better-off and control the poorest. That is, that the police and politics protect the privileges of the first group, using violence against the second. Over time, inequality leads to disbelief in institutions.

Furthermore, the minimum wage is not charity but an institutional guarantee of a minimum remuneration for work done.

According to the Federal Constitution, article 7, item IV, he should be “capable of meeting his basic vital needs and those of his family, such as housing, food, education, health, leisure, clothing, hygiene, transportation and social security.” , periodically readjusted, in order to preserve the purchasing power, its binding for any purpose being prohibited”.

This, according to a monthly calculation made by the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Economic Studies (Dieese), since 1994, would have to be R$ 6,388.55, considering the month of July of this year, for a family of two adults and two children.

Mouths are filled to complain about the billions to be spent more with each real of the minimum. It is pretended to ignore that this will boost the consumption of millions of families, run the economy in poor places and, above all, make the life of a part of the population less suffering.

But when the billions are earmarked for debt relief for large agricultural producers or for rolling over debts from other business sectors, silence reigns. Or worse, outright support.

It is not Article 7 of the Constitution that is wrong. The country is.