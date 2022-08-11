Bolsonaro makes a “crass mistake” by ‘co-opting’ Delgatti for his campaign, says Luis Costa Pinto

Bolsonaro makes a "crass mistake" by 'co-opting' Delgatti for his campaign, says Luis Costa Pinto

Delgatti has already declared his vote for former president Lula (PT), but according to journalist Luís Costa Pinto, the hacker, who denounced Lava Jato, was “co-opted” by Bolsonaro’s PL.




