Bolsonaro makes a “crass mistake” by ‘co-opting’ Delgatti for his campaign, says Luis Costa Pinto

Delgatti has already declared his vote for former president Lula (PT), but according to journalist Luís Costa Pinto, the hacker, who denounced Lava Jato, was "co-opted" by Bolsonaro's PL.

247 – The “Araraquara hacker”, Walter Delgatti, responsible for publicizing the conversations of Lava Jato prosecutors with former judge Sergio Moro in 2019 on Telegram, was contacted by the campaign team of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and should work in the team of Fascist Marketing.

Delgatti has already declared his vote for former president Lula (PT), but according to journalist Luís Costa Pinto, the hacker was “co-opted” by Bolsonaro’s PL through Valdemar da Costa Neto and federal deputy Carla Zambelli.

On social media, Pinto says that “Zambelli and Bolsonaro want to put Delgatti on the team paid by the PL that will do the parallel count of votes, mirroring the TSE count”. The journalist also points out that Delgatti would have an agenda in Brasilia with Bolsonaro this Wednesday, 10, to make the financial arrangements.

“Ariovaldo Moreira, Delgatti’s lawyer who has defended him so far from all the lawsuits imposed against him for hacking the messages of the ‘Lava Jato Task Force’, broke up with the client for disagreeing with the co-option”, the journalist also informs.

“Bolsonaro’s risky move, only imaginable in the mind of someone disqualified like himself and Carla Zambelli, and for his legal and marketing advice, legitimizes all the actions taken by Walter Delgatti when exposing the spurious messages of Sérgio Moro, Dallagnol and of all Lava Jato. These hacking actions led to the demoralization of Moro, the fall of all his sentences, the departure of Dallagnol from the Public Ministry, the annulment of Lula’s convictions and the ex-president’s eligibility. Bolsonaro put on his side the ‘hero’ who replaced Lula on the way back to the presidency. Pusillanimous, weak, ignorant and clumsy, Bolsonaro made a blunt campaign error. Zambelli led him to that mistake. It will be a fatal mistake. His marketing will legitimize the hacker, taking away the speech of contesting Lula”, stated Luis Costa Pinto.

Check it out below

“The PL, through Waldemar Costa Neto and Carla Zambelli, with direct involvement of Jair Bolsonaro, co-opted Walter Delgatti Neto, the Araraquara hacker, and convinced him to join the marketing team of the re-election campaign of the tragic Brazilian president.

Ariovaldo Moreira, Delgatti’s lawyer who has defended him so far from all the lawsuits imposed against him for hacking the messages of the “Lava Jato Task Force”, broke up with the client for disagreeing with the co-option.

Zambelli and Bolsonaro want to put Delgatti on the team paid by the PL that will do a parallel count of votes, mirroring the TSE count. It is also the intention of Bolsonaro’s marketing team to put Delgatti through the system’s stress test (the test that will be done by the FfAa).

Ariovaldo Moreira was indignant at the way Zambelli approached him and how he defined what “the president’s” priorities were for the demand. From then on, Moreira and Delgatti discussed and decided that they would follow opposite paths: the lawyer returned to Araraquara, just yesterday.

The hacker stayed in Brasília and had an appointment scheduled at Palácio da Alvorada, this Wednesday, with Jair Bolsonaro, Zambelli and the presidential matrketing team. Delgatti and Bolsonaro were going to talk and set the score. Including financial arrangements.

Bolsonaro's risky move, only imaginable in the mind of someone disqualified like himself and Carla Zambelli, and for his legal and marketing advice, legitimizes all the actions taken by Walter Delgatti when exposing the spurious messages of Sérgio Moro, Dallagnol and all Lava Jato. These hacking actions led to the demoralization of Moro, the fall of all his sentences, the departure of Dallagnol from the Public Ministry, the annulment of Lula's convictions and the ex-president's eligibility. Bolsonaro put on his side the "hero" who replaced Lula on the way back to the presidency. Pusillanimous, weak, ignorant and clumsy, Bolsonaro made a blunt campaign error. Zambelli led him to that mistake. It will be a fatal mistake. His marketing will legitimize the hacker, taking away the speech of contesting Lula".

Read the Twitter posts below:

The PL, through Waldemar Costa Neto and Carla Zambelli, with direct involvement of Jair Bolsonaro, co-opted Walter Delgatti Neto, the Araraquara hacker, and convinced him to join the marketing team of the re-election campaign of the tragic Brazilian president. — Luis Costa Pinto (@LulaCostaPinto) August 10, 2022

