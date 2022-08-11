Bolsonaro sanctions LDO with veto on police readjustment and keeps ‘secret budget’

Text provides for a minimum wage of R$ 1,294 next year, inflation of 3.3% and a rise of 2.5% in GDP

Photo: Anderson Riedel/PR



President Jair Bolsonaro signed the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) 2023



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) 2023. The decision was published in the Official Gazette (DOU) this Wednesday, 10, and includes 36 vetoes to the text approved by the National Congress on July 12. Among federal deputies, the proposal had 324 votes in favor and 110 against, while in the Federal Senate, there were 46 votes in favor and 23 against. Among the rejected points is the allocation of resources for the restructuring and salary recomposition of careers of federal police officers and careers of the Federal District, federal highway police officers, as well as vetoed the creation, gratification and increase in the remuneration of employees of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency ( Abin) and the National Penitentiary Department (Depen), one of the points defended by parliamentarians and by the rapporteur of the text, senator Marcos do Val (We can-ES). The article that allowed social organizations to receive funds “through a collaboration, promotion, agreement or other similar instrument entered into with a philanthropic or non-profit entity” was also excluded. The play, in turn, maintained the creation of the “Secret Budget“, which is the allocation of part of the resources to parliamentary amendments, also known as rapporteur amendments. The document also estimates a minimum wage of R$ 1,294 next year, already approved by congressmen, which represents a correction of R$ 82 to the current value, with no real increase. The government’s projection for inflation is 3.3%, while GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is estimated to rise by 2.5% and the Selic rate, which is Brazil’s interest rate, should be 10 %. The average exchange rate was R$ 5.3 per dollar. The passages vetoed by Bolsonaro must be analyzed in a joint session of the National Congress and can be overturned, provided there is support from the majority of parliamentarians.