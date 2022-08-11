Bolsonaro vetoes special readjustment for police officers in the 2023 LDO

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) vetoed the allocation of money to readjust and regulate the bonus of police careers. The veto was published in the sanction of the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) of 2023, this Tuesday (10.Aug.2022),

The following groups were affected: the Federal Police, the public security career of the Federal District, the PRF (Federal Highway Police), Depen (National Penitentiary Department) and Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency).

In justifying the veto, the government says that the LDO “does not innovate in relation to the original proposal submitted by the federal executive branch”. It says that there is already an authorization for the provision of positions, functions, bonuses and for the readjustment of public servants. Here is the full text of the veto justification (856 KB).

The government informed that the readjustment for the careers “deserve more attention” in the elaboration of the Annual Budget Law proposals, which will be carried out by the Ministry of Economy and presented by the end of the month.

In other words, the government can still give a salary increase to the police. But the issue must be defined later.

In all, the president vetoed 36 articles approved by the National Congress. The sections must be analyzed later by the Legislature and may be maintained or overturned.

ADJUSTMENT TO EMPLOYEES

The federal government has not readjusted the salaries of civil servants this year. The argument is that there was no space within the spending ceiling, a fiscal rule that limits government spending to the variation of inflation in the previous year.

At the beginning of the year, there was an expectation that the president would give readjustments to the police in the hope of containing strike movements and improving popularity within the group. These officials are part of the president’s most loyal base.

Congress had set aside R$ 1.7 billion for the restructuring of positions and careers in the category. But the proposal did not advance and should stay for 2023.

POLICE COMPLAIN

FenaPRF (National Federation of Federal Highway Police) released a note in which it repudiates “another act of disrespect promoted by the government”.

“Federal highway police officers have a large salary gap in relation to other typical State careers, within the Union, and that the President of the Republic made several public commitments that this distortion would be corrected in his government, which did not occur.”