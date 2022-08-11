Botafogo agrees to hire midfielder Gabriel Pires, from Benfica, on loan

At the age of 28, Gabriel Pires was monitored by Botafogo since the first semester

O Botafogo hit the signing of the midfielder Gabriel Pireswhich belongs to benfica. The information was initially disclosed by journalist André Hernan and confirmed by ESPN.com.br.

The 28-year-old is a longtime interest for the Rio de Janeiro club. In the first half, O Glorious tried to hire youbut ran into the high values ​​requested by the Lisbon team.

Gabriel Pires, who is declared a fan of alvinegrois expected in the next few days in Rio de Janeiro for the signing of the contract. The bond will be on loan, with no fixed purchase option. The duration of the assignment is still being defined.

The coach Luís Castro knows the midfielder well. It is worth remembering that the two worked in Portugal in the 2018-19 season. The coach commanded the Guimaraes to winwhile the Brazilian defended Benfica.

Last season, Gabriel Pires played for Al-Gharafa loaned. For the Qatar club, were 31 games played, seven goals and 10 assists. The player faced the current coach of Botafogo in the decision of the Emir Cup, being defeated by 5 to 1 fur Al Duhail.

Without having been definitively acquired by the Arab club, Gabriel Pires returned to Benfica, but it was not part of the Eagles’ plans. In addition to Botafogo, the club of his heart, the midfielder was also monitored by Flamengo.

the sock is the 5th hiring the Glorious on the second semester. Previously, the carioca club had announced the defender adryelsonthe left-back Fernando Marçalthe sock Edward and the attacker Luis Henrique.