Botafogo close to closing with a duo: learn about signings, departures and club surveys in the market

O Botafogo promises to be one of the clubs that will shake the ball market the most. Protagonist in the first window, Alvinegro should keep the pace. O THROW! shows the movements of arrivals, polls and departures of the Glorioso in the traditional Vaivém. This article will be updated over time..

who arrives

Fernando Marçal: the left-back was the first signing of Botafogo confirmed for the second window. The defender arrived free of charge with Wolverhampton-ING.

Carlos Eduardo: the midfielder, Al-Hilal’s idol, arrived free of charge at Alvinegro after terminating his contract with Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia.

Luis Henrique: the calf returned to Botafogo, which surpassed Flamengo’s competition in the negotiation. The striker arrives on loan from Olympique de Marseille-FRA.

adryelson: after leaving Sport, the defender was hired at no cost by Botafogo and signed a contract until 2025.

Marlon Freitas: Atlético-GO midfielder signed a pre-contract and is Botafogo’s first reinforcement for 2023. He will finish the season at Dragão.

Lucas Perri: another reinforcement for the next season, the goalkeeper of Náutico will not renew with São Paulo and has an agreement with Botafogo via pre-contract.

WHO CAN ARRIVE

Gabriel Pires: the midfielder, who had already been targeted by Glorioso in the first window, is close to closing. The 28-year-old will arrive on loan until June 2023 at Benfica-POR.

Brian Rodriguez: is a player that Glorioso watches because they believe it is a market opportunity. The Uruguayan lost space at Los Angeles FC with the arrival of Gareth Bale. Botafogo carried out a survey to understand the situation. The negotiation involves 8 million dollars (R$ 43.7 million).

Matheus Pereira: Botafogo’s “unlikely dream”, the Al-Hilal midfielder likes Botafogo’s project, wants to work with Luís Castro again and has accepted to adapt to the reality of Brazilian football, but the Saudi team does not release him for less than Rs. $100 million. The only way for the deal to go out would be with the player forcing a way out..

Tiquinho Soares: the 31-year-old striker is Botafogo’s main target for shirt 9. Alvinegro has already started contacts with Olympiacos-GRE and has a good relationship with the Greek team to advance in the negotiation after the definition in the Europa League.

Danilo Barbosa: the former Palmeiras midfielder is also of interest to Glorioso. The player is already in Brazil and will be performing at Botafogo soon.

MOURNEY

Fransergio: Botafogo showed interest in the 31-year-old midfielder just last month, but retreated in the face of Bordeaux-FRA’s high request.

Eran Zahavi: great soap opera of Botafogo in the window, the club came close to an agreement with the striker, but the Israeli preferred to return to his home country and signed with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

James Rodriguez: another attempt at “impact name”, the Colombian warned that the objective is to continue in Europe.

Martín Ojeda: one of Botafogo’s big targets in the window, the Argentine will not come to the club – at least in 2022. Godoy Cruz-ARG remained unyielding in the position of fighting against the fall. Alvinegro should try to sign him next year.

Daniel Ruiz: Botafogo also presented the project to the player, who was interested, but the club is far from an agreement with Millonarios-COL for a release.

WHO LEAVES

Felipe Ferreira: the player, who was training with the under-23 team, was released after receiving a proposal and did not even participate in the Brasileirão de Aspirantes games. Chapecoense will be the destination.

Chay: Botafogo’s highlight in Serie B, shirt 14 is on his way to Cruzeiro. The midfielder will play at Cabuloso on loan until the end of Serie B.

Klaus: defender closed with Atlético-GO until the end of 2023.