BP and Bunge put sugar and ethanol businesses up for sale; Raízen is interested

British oil company BP and US commodities trader Bunge have put their Brazilian sugar and ethanol joint venture, BP Bunge Bioenergia, up for sale, as reported on Tuesday, 9, by Valor Econômico newspaper.

The report, citing sources familiar with the matter, said that the Mubadala fund, from Abu Dhabi, and the Brazilian Raízen were among those interested in buying the business. In fact, Raízen had already evaluated Bunge’s assets in the past, but the transaction did not go ahead.

According to the sources heard by Valor, shareholders also do not rule out the sale of assets separately.

JPMorgan was hired to advise BP Bunge on the deal, according to the report, stating that the company’s assets were valued at between R$9 billion and R$10 billion (US$1.96 billion). According to the investigation, the figure considers a value between US$ 55 and US$ 60 per ton of crushed cane.

In a note sent to Valor Econômico, Bunge said that it “continues to evaluate options to exit its stake in the sugar and energy joint venture”. The company also stated that it is satisfied with the performance of operations, but that the assets are not essential to its overall business strategy.

Contacted by Reuters, BP and Raízen declined to comment on the matter, while Bunge, Mubadala and JPMorgan did not immediately respond to e-mailed requests for comment.

According to the sources consulted by Valor, the sale process is still in the non-binding proposals phase. This means that companies are receiving offers, but there is no exclusivity agreement between the parties. The report also mentions that the agreement should not be closed before the elections.

In addition, people interviewed reported that initially only Bunge wanted to sell its 50% stake in the business; however, in the last two months, BP has also shown interest in undoing its share.

The agreement between BP and Bunge to create the joint venture – which manages 11 mills, with a total crushing capacity of 32.4 million tonnes of sugarcane per year – was announced in 2019. In the 2021/22 season, the company’s net operating revenue was R$7.2 billion, with net income of around R$1.7 billion.

Gabriel Araujo

With additional information from Valor Econômico; NovaCana translation and adaptation