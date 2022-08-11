Braskem (BRKM5) reverses profit and records a loss of R$ 1.4 billion in the 2nd quarter of 2022

Braskem (BRKM5) recorded a net loss of R$1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2022, reversing the profit of R$7.4 billion from the same period last year.

The petrochemical company suffered a worse performance, in part, because it saw its net revenue decline by around 5%, reaching R$ 25.4 billion. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), in turn, fell 19% to R$3.9 billion.

The Refinitiv consensus with analysts projected EBITDA of R$4.13 billion and revenue of R$25.11 billion.

“The drop in operating profit is mainly explained by the lower sales volume of chemicals in the Brazil segment, (PE) of polypropylene (PP) in Europe, and (PE) in the Mexico segment”, explains the company in the document published in Wednesday night (10). “Also because of the lower international spreads of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) in Brazil and PP in Europe”.

In the second quarter of 2022, Brazil was responsible for 60% of Braskem’s total revenue, the United States and Europe for 26% and Mexico for 8%.

The cost of products sold by the company reached R$ 21.3 billion, growing 28% in the year. In Brazil, the highlights of spending were the higher price of ethane in the international market, due to the effect of naphtha stock and mainly due to the increase in oil and natural gas prices. In the US and Europe, the decline is explained, according to the company, more by the appreciation of the real against the dollar.

In Brazil, Braskem also had an 11% drop in demand for resins, despite the company claiming to have gained market share driven by the consumer goods and agricultural sectors. The average rate of use of exchanges dropped two percentage points in the year, to 74%.

The petrochemical industry in the United States had demand for PP down 7% in the year, as well as in Europe, due to inventories and also due to the macroeconomic scenario. The average utilization rate of Braskem’s plants in the US and Europe dropped, in both cases, by 17 points, to 81% and 79%, respectively.

Mexico was the only market that saw an increase in demand for resins, from 17% in the year, with the utilization rate going from 58% to 67%.

Braskem also saw its financial expenses subtract R$ 2.8 billion from the balance sheet, compared to a positive balance of R$ 1.05 billion in the second quarter of 2021. According to the company, there was an impact, mainly, from the depreciation of the real and the amortization of transaction costs. The petrochemical company ended June with a net debt of R$ 4.6 billion, up 3% in the year.

The company, which recorded BRL 7.7 billion in provisions related to losses caused by subsidence in Maceió, had a cash consumption of BRL 665 million related to the capital of Alagoas in the second quarter, compared to BRL 732 million in the same period of the year. last year and BRL 643 million in the first three months of 2022.

The company ended June with leverage in dollars of 1.22 times compared to 1.1 times at the end of the first half of last year.

The cash position stood at US$ 1.9 billion, “a level that guarantees coverage of debt maturities in the next 66 months”, said the company.

