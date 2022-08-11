Brazil and Paraguay reduce Itaipu’s energy tariff by 8.2%

Unit cost went from US$ 22.60 to US$ 20.75; it’s the 1st drop in 13 years

The Executive Board of the Itaipu Binacional hydroelectric plant announced this Tuesday (9.Aug.2022) new budget bases for 2022, with a reduction in the energy tariff. The Cuse (unit cost of electricity services) fell from US$ 22.60 to US$ 20.75 per kilowatt-month, which represents a drop of 8.2%.

The tariff, which has been frozen since 2009, has its first reduction in 13 years. ENBPar (Empresa Brasileira de Participações em Energia Nuclear e Binacional), a state-owned company created to manage the hydroelectric plant after the privatization of Eletrobras, is responsible for the operation in Brazil.

The decision comes after an agreement between the governments of Brazil and Paraguay. According to the hydroelectric plant, the value will allow the reduction of the electricity bill of the consumer of the energy generated by the plant.

In addition, it guarantees an estimated income of US$ 220 million for each country. According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Brazil defended a value of US$ 18.97 per kilowatt-month and Paraguay’s position was to maintain US$ 22.60.

The ministry reports that the “additional estimated tickets will be used to maintain the Itaipu transfer fee along the lines of the provisionally approved one” by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency), in December 2021, in the amount of US$ 18.97 per kilowatt-month for Cuse. According to the ministry, there is no “impact for the final consumer”.

“The company’s operation and strategic projects, such as the technological upgrade of the plant, the Brazil-Paraguay Integration Bridge and the revitalization of the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) system in Furnas, among many others, have their resources preserved. for its execution”it says.