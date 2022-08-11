Brazil has deflation of 0.68% in July, the lowest rate in the historical series

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released on the morning of this Tuesday, 9th, the new numbers of the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), considered the official inflation of the country. The drop was 0.68% in the month of July, registering a deflation (negative inflation).

Compared to the month of June, when there was a rise of 0.67% in the index, the low of the last month becomes the first after 25 consecutive months of high prices. According to the IBGE, this is the lowest rate recorded since the beginning of the historical series, which began in January 1980.

reasons for deflation

So far, accumulated inflation in 2022 is 4.77%. In comparison with the last 12 months, there was a brake on the rate, which fell from 11.89% to 10.07%. But despite the interruption in July, annual inflation remains above double digits and well above the official target for 2022.

The main reason for the July deflation can be attributed to the decline in fuel prices and energy tariffs after the reduction of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) and the drop in prices at Petrobras refineries.

In the case of gasoline, there was a decrease of 15.48% in the price, while for ethanol it was 11.38%. It is worth remembering that the individual weight of gasoline on the IPCA is greater, which ended up causing a more significant impact on the 377 sub-items that are considered in the index.

Regarding the residential energy sector, there was a drop of 5.78% and a decrease of 0.36% in the amount applied to gas cylinders.

Items that became more expensive and cheaper in July

Of the total of 9 groups of products and services surveyed, only two presented deflation in the month of July. Overall, the other 7, there was a price increase. The result of the fall can then be attributed to the Housing (-1.05%) and Transport (-4.51%) groups.

