Brazil records 254 more deaths from Covid; moving average of known cases completes 20 days down | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (10) 254 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 680,852 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 217. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -5%indicating stability trend.
The moving average of cases acquaintances arrived at the house of 24 thousand a day and completed 20 days in fall in the comparison of two weeks, with the indicative percentage varying between -22% and -41% in the period (see details below).
- Total deaths: 680,852
- Death record in 24 hours: 254
- Average deaths in the last 7 days: 217 (14-day variation: -5%)
- Total known confirmed cases: 34,095,595
- Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 29,945
- Average new cases in the last 7 days: 24,038 (14-day variation: -32%)
Moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage change takes into account the comparison between the numbers of the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1
Amapá, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio Grande do Norte, Rondônia and Tocantins did not register new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period.
In total, the country recorded 29,945 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,095,595 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 24,038, the lowest in 71 days since March 30 (when it was at 24,993). The variation was -32% compared to two weeks ago.
Moving average curve of new known cases of Covid in the last two weeks — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1
At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.
Death curve in the states
- On the rise (5 states): PR, CE, RJ, SC, MA
- In stability (11 states): PE, RR, AP, RS, PB, MS, GO, MG, PA, BA, SP
- Falling (10 states and the DF): DF, AM, RO, AL, PI, MT, AC, ES, TO, SE, RN
Moving averages of deaths and cases in the states — Photo: Editoria
The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.
Consortium of press vehicles
Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).
Covid numbers in Brazil — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1